Seamlessly integrating with Interface carpet tiles and resilient flooring, The FLOR Collection of commercial grade carpet tiles offers boundless design possibilities, allowing each space to reflect its unique personality. From dynamic conference rooms to welcoming reception areas and intimate guestrooms, these premium products offer a touch of luxury. Easy to install and responsibly sourced, The FLOR Collection stands as a testament to beauty and sustainability, reflecting the high performance you have come to expect from Interface.

Features:

The FLOR Collection is meticulously designed to combine elegance and high performance, offering timeless charm and sophistication for diverse spaces.

The collection integrates seamlessly with Interface carpet tiles and resilient flooring, enabling boundless design possibilities to reflect unique personalities.

Focused on sustainability, FLOR products are responsibly sourced, easy to install, and designed with longevity and eco-consciousness in mind.

Description:

The FLOR Collection by Interface is a versatile and innovative range of modular carpet tiles designed to enhance both style and functionality in any space. With a focus on modern aesthetics, the collection offers a variety of patterns, textures, and colours, making it easy to create customised designs that suit your unique vision. Whether you're designing a cozy home environment or a professional office, the FLOR Collection integrates seamlessly into diverse settings.

One of its standout features is compatibility with Interface's broader flooring solutions, including resilient flooring, which opens up endless design possibilities. The modular nature of the tiles ensures ease of installation, allowing users to replace or reconfigure sections as needed, minimising waste and extending product lifespan.

Sustainability is a key focus of the FLOR Collection. It is made with responsibly sourced materials, incorporating recycled content to reduce environmental impact. Additionally, the tiles are designed for durability and can be recycled through Interface’s Re-entry Program, making it an eco-friendly choice for conscious consumers.

This combination of flexibility, elegance, and sustainability makes the FLOR Collection a practical and stylish flooring solution for any space. It empowers designers and homeowners to create personalised, impactful spaces while prioritising environmental responsibility.

Specification:

Please refer to Slide 19 of the brochure for all technical specifications.

Certifications/Sustainability: