Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Stormtech
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Stormtech Floor Wastes Alternative
Stormtech Floor Wastes Bathroom
Stormtech Floor Wastes Detail
Stormtech Floor Wastes Hero Image
Stormtech Floor Wastes Shower Landscape
Stormtech Floor Wastes Alternative
Stormtech Floor Wastes Bathroom
Stormtech Floor Wastes Detail
Stormtech Floor Wastes Hero Image
Stormtech Floor Wastes Shower Landscape
|

Floor wastes

Last Updated on 14 Feb 2025

Available in 9 grate styles and 7 grate finishes including stainless steel, electropolished, brass, bronze, copper, gunmetal grey & matte black. The Stormtech Square Range of floor waste units allow the integration of a standard floor waste with Stormtech linear drainage. The systems connect directly with all standard plumbing fittings.

Overview
Description

Available in 9 grate styles and 7 grate finishes including stainless steel, electropolished, brass, bronze, copper, gunmetal grey & matte black.

The Stormtech Square Range of floor waste units allow the integration of a standard floor waste with Stormtech linear drainage.

We have updated our range recently to include a premium option that has dimples to minimise any movement when a person stands on the waste.

The systems connect directly with all standard plumbing fittings.

All Stormtech drains are Australian Made & Own, WaterMark, Platinum GreenTag and Vinyl Council certified. Stormtech has also been accredited with ISO9001.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stormtech Brochure 2023

1.96 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stormtech Product Guide 2023

12.42 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

22 Norfolk Avenue

02 4423 1989
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap