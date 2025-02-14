Floor wastes

Available in 9 grate styles and 7 grate finishes including stainless steel, electropolished, brass, bronze, copper, gunmetal grey & matte black.

The Stormtech Square Range of floor waste units allow the integration of a standard floor waste with Stormtech linear drainage.

We have updated our range recently to include a premium option that has dimples to minimise any movement when a person stands on the waste.

The systems connect directly with all standard plumbing fittings.

All Stormtech drains are Australian Made & Own, WaterMark, Platinum GreenTag and Vinyl Council certified. Stormtech has also been accredited with ISO9001.