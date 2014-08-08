Flexible Waterproofing with Sikaplan® WP Membranes

Sika offers a wide range of different waterproofing systems according to the required degrees of watertightness and to the individual project conditions. A tunnel structure has to be waterproofed either by drainage system by waterstop system or by active control system for highest demands with double layer waterproofing, controlled by vacuum.

Sikaplan® WP are a range of homogenous, sheet waterproofing membranes that are designed for vital waterproofing applications including tunnels, basements and underground structures.

Flexible waterproofing of tunnels with Sikaplan membranes

Road tunnels

Rail tunnels

Metro tunnels

Water tunnels

Sikaplan WP waterproofing membranes are UV stable, resistant to ageing and root penetration as well as being flexible in cold temperatures with the ability to be installed on wet substrates.

With excellent physical characteristics, Sikaplan WP waterproofing membranes offer a range of benefits and advantages

Optimized tensile strength and elongation

Dimensional stability

Without DEHP (DOP) plasticiser, based on virgin material

Heat weldable

Suitable for contact with acidic soft water (low pH aggressive to concrete surfaces)

The membranes exhibit optimum tensile strength and elongation making them perfect for the waterproofing of large scale projects, specifically tunnels, basements, carparks and underground structures.