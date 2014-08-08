Logo
Sika Sikaplan WP Membranes
Sika Sikaplan Waterproof Tunnel Application
Flexible Waterproofing with Sikaplan® WP Membranes

Last Updated on 08 Aug 2014

Sika offers a wide range of different waterproofing systems according to the required degrees of watertightness and to the individual project conditions. A tunnel structure has to be waterproofed either by drainage system by waterstop system or by active control system for highest demands with double layer waterproofing, controlled by vacuum.

Overview
Description

Sikaplan® WP are a range of homogenous, sheet waterproofing membranes that are designed for vital waterproofing applications including tunnels, basements and underground structures.

Sikaplan® WP are a range of homogenous, sheet waterproofing membranes that are designed for vital waterproofing applications including tunnels, basements and underground structures.

Flexible waterproofing of tunnels with Sikaplan membranes

  • Road tunnels
  • Rail tunnels
  • Metro tunnels
  • Water tunnels

Sikaplan WP waterproofing membranes are UV stable, resistant to ageing and root penetration as well as being flexible in cold temperatures with the ability to be installed on wet substrates.

With excellent physical characteristics, Sikaplan WP waterproofing membranes offer a range of benefits and advantages

  • Optimized tensile strength and elongation
  • Dimensional stability
  • Without DEHP (DOP) plasticiser, based on virgin material
  • Heat weldable
  • Suitable for contact with acidic soft water (low pH aggressive to concrete surfaces)

The membranes exhibit optimum tensile strength and elongation making them perfect for the waterproofing of large scale projects, specifically tunnels, basements, carparks and underground structures.

Contact
