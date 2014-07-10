Fireseal™
Last Updated on 10 Jul 2014
Bradford™ is the most trusted name in insulation, offering high performance materials that maintain sufficient structural adequacy, integrity and insulation. Specifying CSR Bradford™ Rockwool™ fire protection products during construction can help prevent the spread of fire, limiting building damage and ultimately, saving lives.
Overview
Bradford™ offers a range of Fireseal™ products that are suitable for a wide range of commercial and residential applications
- Party Wall Batts and Sealers
- Curtain Wall Batts
- Damper Strips
- Industrial Granulated products
The stability of a building in a fire depends upon the performance of all the component parts of the structure so that is should withstand a fire for a reasonable time, without collapse. Fire barriers such as party walls and curtain walls are designed to reduce fire hazards by separating one dwelling or an area from another, to provide the building occupants with the maximum time to escape safely.
Bradford™ Fireseal™ products offer highly durable and cost-effective fire insulation solutions
- Resistance to shrinkage at high temperatures
- Maintain their form and structure when it is needed most
- Easily fits into standard party wall or curtain wall applications
- East to cut to fit into tighter profile applications
- Unaffected when it comes into contact with water
- Non-combustible
- Biosoluble, with no health hazards
Bradford™ Fireseal™ provides effective materials for passive fire protection, which is an integral part of building construction to ensure safety and compliance to regulation.
