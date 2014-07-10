Logo
Fireseal™

Last Updated on 10 Jul 2014

Bradford™ is the most trusted name in insulation, offering high performance materials that maintain sufficient structural adequacy, integrity and insulation. Specifying CSR Bradford™ Rockwool™ fire protection products during construction can help prevent the spread of fire, limiting building damage and ultimately, saving lives.

Overview
Description

Bradford™ offers a range of Fireseal™ products that are suitable for a wide range of commercial and residential applications

Bradford™ offers a range of Fireseal™ products that are suitable for a wide range of commercial and residential applications

  • Party Wall Batts and Sealers
  • Curtain Wall Batts
  • Damper Strips
  • Industrial Granulated products

The stability of a building in a fire depends upon the performance of all the component parts of the structure so that is should withstand a fire for a reasonable time, without collapse. Fire barriers such as party walls and curtain walls are designed to reduce fire hazards by separating one dwelling or an area from another, to provide the building occupants with the maximum time to escape safely.

Bradford™ Fireseal™ products offer highly durable and cost-effective fire insulation solutions

  • Resistance to shrinkage at high temperatures
  • Maintain their form and structure when it is needed most
  • Easily fits into standard party wall or curtain wall applications
  • East to cut to fit into tighter profile applications
  • Unaffected when it comes into contact with water
  • Non-combustible
  • Biosoluble, with no health hazards

Bradford™ Fireseal™ provides effective materials for passive fire protection, which is an integral part of building construction to ensure safety and compliance to regulation.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Bushfire Roofing Design Guide

9.45 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Fireseal™ Curtain Wall

247.27 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Fireseal™ Party Wall Design-Guide For Class 1 Buildings

2.41 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 1/33 Couranga Cres

02 6285 7400
Display AddressBeresfield, NSW

Newcastle Lot 110 Yangan Drive

02 4033 6250
Display AddressCoffs Harbour, NSW

Coffs Harbour 5 Elswick Place

02 6691 8600
Display AddressGlenfield Park, NSW

Wagga Wagga Unit 4, 137 Fernleigh Road

02 6931 2149
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Sydney Metro 55 Stennett Rd

1800 354 044
Display AddressNorth Albury, NSW

Albury 79 Batten Street

02 6067 9600
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 5 Trappit Place

02 6363 4150
Display AddressTamworth, NSW

Tamworth Storage Facility 21 Kingsford Smith St

02 8785 5268
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 19-21 Glastonbury Ave

02 4255 4250
Display AddressWest Gosford, NSW

Gosford Shop 4, 210 Manns Road

02 4370 2700
Display AddressBerrimah, NT

Darwin/Northern Territory Cnr Stuart Hwy & Angliss Rd

08 79229900
Display AddressBohle, QLD

Townsville 8 Enterprise St

07 4760 6800
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane 4 Bradford Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

Adelaide/South Australia Lot 100 Sharps Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressDerwent Park, TAS

Hobart/Tasmania 11 Farley St

03 6277 5400
Display AddressAlfredton, VIC

Ballarat 121 Learmonth St

03 5330 4200
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 38 Leather Street

03 5225 2600
Display AddressLong Gully, VIC

Bendigo Lot 4, Colling Court

03 4433 4500
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Melbourne 7 Dalmore Drive

1300 760 233
Display AddressTraralgon, VIC

Traralgon 372 Princes Hwy

03 5192 3500
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Perth/Western Australia 21 Sheffield Rd

08 9365 1600
