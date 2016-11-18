FireFORM commercial building system

The ZEGO FireFORM is suitable for residential and commerical applications that require a fire rating and can be cut to suit different heights easily. It's also suitable for commercial applications including party walls,boundary walls and multi-story developments.

Two foam panels are connected with 6 plastic interconnects, the 6 interconnects then lock the panels both horizontally and vertically. FireFORM is available in 60mm and 100mm thicknesses.

External Finishes include but not limited to are Acrylic textured or smooth coloured render allow 8mm+2mm for Acrylic base and top coat renders, Stone – Stack stone, tiles, Alucabond, Batten and weatherboard, MiniOrb, ColorBond

Internal Finishes include but not limited to are plasterboard allow 10mm or 13mm plus 5mm cornice cement as adhesive, 8mm+1mm for Acrylic base and setcoat coat renders or stone or tile thickness

Full certification as per AS3600 and AS3959-2009 for structural and fire rating.

FireFORMS can be assembled using various thicknesses of insulating panel combinations.