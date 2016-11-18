FireFORM commercial building system
Last Updated on 18 Nov 2016
The ZEGO FireFORM is suitable for residential and commercial applications that require a fire rating and can be cut to suit different heights easily.
Overview
The ZEGO FireFORM is suitable for residential and commerical applications that require a fire rating and can be cut to suit different heights easily. It's also suitable for commercial applications including party walls,boundary walls and multi-story developments.
Two foam panels are connected with 6 plastic interconnects, the 6 interconnects then lock the panels both horizontally and vertically. FireFORM is available in 60mm and 100mm thicknesses.
- External Finishes include but not limited to are Acrylic textured or smooth coloured render allow 8mm+2mm for Acrylic base and top coat renders, Stone – Stack stone, tiles, Alucabond, Batten and weatherboard, MiniOrb, ColorBond
- Internal Finishes include but not limited to are plasterboard allow 10mm or 13mm plus 5mm cornice cement as adhesive, 8mm+1mm for Acrylic base and setcoat coat renders or stone or tile thickness
Full certification as per AS3600 and AS3959-2009 for structural and fire rating.
FireFORMS can be assembled using various thicknesses of insulating panel combinations.