Dulux FASTFINISH Dryfall Ceiling Black
Dulux FASTFINISH Dryfall Ceiling White
Dulux FASTFINISH Level 5 Prep
Dulux FASTFINISH Undercoat Ceiling Flat
Dulux Prof Fast Finish Water Based Enamel Gloss 10L
Dulux Prof Fast Finish Water Based Enamel Semi Gloss 10L
FASTFINISH™ is a unique range of products designed to support trade painters with business productivity outcomes.

Last Updated on 15 Aug 2023

FASTFINISH™ range is optimised for spray application which offers the benefits of time savings due to reduction in labour requirements as well as the highly premium finish.

Overview
Description

Dulux Professional® FASTFINISH™ Water Based Enamel is a great alternative to traditional oil-based enamels with the benefits of using an acrylic paint. It saves the trade painters business time and money with its revolutionary wet-on-wet application, which means that you can recoat immediately with no downtime between coats and it also has Anti-sag technology

Dulux Professional® FASTFINISH™ Undercoat and Ceiling Flat is a high quality, high opacity, very low VOC, dual purpose interior paint that is designed to save time by undercoating walls and topcoating ceilings without stopping.

Dulux Professional® FASTFINISH™ Level 5 Prep Coat is a premium, very low VOC, high film build prepcoat designed to even out surfaces and help to create a level 5 finish. It has exceptionally high opacity and is very easy to sand.

Dulux Professional® FASTFINISH™ Dry Fall Ceiling is a flat premium acrylic ceiling paint designed specifically for spray application. Formulated with dry fall properties,when applied to ceilings of minimum three metres in height, the Dry Fall paint dries to a powder when the overspray particles reach the floor, allowing for easy clean up.

