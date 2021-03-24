Facade systems

Kingspan Insulated Panels offer a comprehensive portfolio of advanced through-wall façade systems suitable for a multitude of performance applications and architectural styles.

For buildings with complex designs, high aesthetics or requiring a ventilated façade, Dri-Design cassettes provide fast build, high technical performance solutions.

Extremely fast and simple installation method with minimum components

Self-draining gutter, no streaks, low maintenance

No sealants or gaskets required in face joints

Minimum components; only secured by fixing along the horizontal flange top edge

Wide range of colours and finishes available

Solid Aluminium - not an Aluminium Composite Panel

Cassette types and sizes seamlessly interchangeable

Fully tested to European CNCT Standards and BS8414 & BS135 criteria

Deemed to Satisfy non-combustible under NCC2019 C1.9

Can be installed on both KS1100KP Karrier Panel and Eurobond Rainspan

Shingles façade cassettes are available in various sizes and any polygon shape, providing a distinctive façade solution. A secondary support or railing system is not required as standard.

Safe, quick and easy to install

Fixing Method: Direct-fix to Kingspan KS1100KP Karrier Wall Panel or Eurobond Rainspan Wall Panel

Concealed-fix solution

Deemed to Satisfy non-combustible under NCC2019 C1.9

Our rainscreen substructures incorporate insulated sandwich carrier panels in both PIR and mineral fibre insulation cores.

Kingspan Karrier Panels are insulated panels designed to support rainscreen facades. They provide a weathertight building envelope in a fraction of the time of other systems. The lightweight panels can be manually lifted into position or can be installed with mechanical handling devices. This option is extremely flexible and can be considered at both early design and post design stages of a project.

Tongue and groove joint achieve excellent airtightness and thermal performance

Panels can span both horizontally and vertically

High performing insulation core (PIR) with R-Values up to 9.32 (m²K/W)

Through-fix installation with fast build-speed

Weathertight single component solution removes multiple elements and allows earlier internal fit-out while facade is installed

Eurobond Rainspan is a fully tested, robust, interlocking, stone wool core insulated panel, providing 'built in' passive fire protection for large scale buildings thanks to it stone wool core. Often used where a 2 hour fire wall is required.