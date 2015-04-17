Ez Fill™ multi-feed automatic soap dispensing system
Avoid having to go below the counter to refill your soap dispenser, with the Ez Fill™ all-new multi feed automatic dispensing system. Easy-to-use and expandable to feed up to six units; EZ-Fill utilises an innovative top-fill mechanism port that allows you to refill your soap dispensing units from above the counter.
Overview
Easy-to-use and expandable to feed up to six units; EZ-Fill utilises an innovative top-fill mechanism port that allows you to refill your soap dispensing units from above the counter.
Using state-of-the-art infrared sensing technology, EZ-Fill is a touch-free system that dispenses the perfect amount of soap – every time.
EZ-Fill Features:
- Heavy-duty brass with chrome-plated finish
- All dispensers fed simultaneously from a five-litre container that fits below your counter
- Anti-theft covering
- Designed to be used with non-proprietary soaps
- Prevents backflow into container, eliminating contamination
- Electronically operated using either batteries or alternating currents
EZ-Fill Universal Remote Control:
- Adjusts the soap dispenser setting from one of four presets
- Temporarily shuts off auto-dispense function for cleaning or refilling
- Controls all dispensers from one handy remote
- Allows for remote dispense capability
Distributed by ASI JD MacDonald; experts in providing cutting-edge bathroom solutions.