Ez Fill™ multi-feed automatic soap dispensing system

Avoid having to go below the counter to refill your soap dispenser, with the Ez Fill™ all-new multi feed automatic dispensing system.

Easy-to-use and expandable to feed up to six units; EZ-Fill utilises an innovative top-fill mechanism port that allows you to refill your soap dispensing units from above the counter.

Using state-of-the-art infrared sensing technology, EZ-Fill is a touch-free system that dispenses the perfect amount of soap – every time.

EZ-Fill Features:

Heavy-duty brass with chrome-plated finish

All dispensers fed simultaneously from a five-litre container that fits below your counter

Anti-theft covering

Designed to be used with non-proprietary soaps

Prevents backflow into container, eliminating contamination

Electronically operated using either batteries or alternating currents

EZ-Fill Universal Remote Control:

Adjusts the soap dispenser setting from one of four presets

Temporarily shuts off auto-dispense function for cleaning or refilling

Controls all dispensers from one handy remote

Allows for remote dispense capability

Distributed by ASI JD MacDonald; experts in providing cutting-edge bathroom solutions.