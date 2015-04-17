Logo
ASI JD MacDonald Ez-Fill Multi-Feed Automatic Soap Dispensing System
Ez Fill™ multi-feed automatic soap dispensing system

Avoid having to go below the counter to refill your soap dispenser, with the Ez Fill™ all-new multi feed automatic dispensing system. Easy-to-use and expandable to feed up to six units; EZ-Fill utilises an innovative top-fill mechanism port that allows you to refill your soap dispensing units from above the counter.

Overview
Description

Using state-of-the-art infrared sensing technology, EZ-Fill is a touch-free system that dispenses the perfect amount of soap – every time.

EZ-Fill Features:

  • Heavy-duty brass with chrome-plated finish
  • All dispensers fed simultaneously from a five-litre container that fits below your counter
  • Anti-theft covering
  • Designed to be used with non-proprietary soaps
  • Prevents backflow into container, eliminating contamination
  • Electronically operated using either batteries or alternating currents

EZ-Fill Universal Remote Control:

  • Adjusts the soap dispenser setting from one of four presets
  • Temporarily shuts off auto-dispense function for cleaning or refilling
  • Controls all dispensers from one handy remote
  • Allows for remote dispense capability

Distributed by ASI JD MacDonald; experts in providing cutting-edge bathroom solutions.

Contact
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Head Office 13-17 Naxos Way

1800 023 441
