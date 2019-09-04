Standard

Exterior sun-shading of windows using Warema's Standard External Venetian Blinds reduces the heating effects of solar radiation by up to 90% to create relaxing, comfortable interior spaces. Unlike textile blinds external venetians can admit reflected light resulting in light-filled working or living spaces and reducing the need for artificial lighting throughout the day. An external view and connection to the exterior is maintained on demand through tilted venetian slats whilst privacy is preserved. When light levels drop external venetian blinds can automatically retract out of sight. This feature also provides easy access to the glass for cleaning.

The shallow curve of the blade surface perfectly complements the fine lines of modern architecture. Guiding the slats is achieved using slimline extruded aluminium rails or coated stainless steel cables.

Warema blinds feature the most extensive range of custom components available to adapt blinds to any building application, as well as the largest colour range and many innovative features such as self cleaning slats and silent motors. An extensive range of controls optimises the shading and daylighting effects by tracking the sun and responding to other climate information.

The many energy saving benefits of using external venetian blinds for sun-shading along with their engineered components for high reliability will more than offset any initial capital investment.

Premium Anodised

For the highest class of finish, longevity and performance Warema offers the Premium Anodised External Venetian Blind. The slat profile is extremely rigid and features only a slight curvature resulting in almost unhindered viewing. The finish is an innovative new direction from Warema offering a natural anodised rather than coated surface. Anodising hardens the slat surface protecting it for a prolonged period. Anodising is a finely textured and gently reflective finish with excellent solar protection properties. The anodised finish matches the surface of commercial and residential glazing systems achieving a perfect synthesis of façade elements. Wind performance exceeds all other systems with a threshold of up to 30 m/s (≈108 km/h) subject to installation configuration.

ProVisio

External Venetian Blinds equipped with ProVisio technology not only provide heat protection and glare control but also improved visual privacy. ProVisio technology improves the view out by changing the angle of each individual slat to mimic the angle of human sight. The view out is improved by 25% through the slats at eye-level while promoting total privacy from the outside looking in.

Cedar Slat

Providing a more traditional external sun-shading option our cedar slat external venetian blinds offer the significant benefits of shade combined with a warm natural appearance. Premium Western Red Cedar is twice coated with SIKKENS clear finish to enhance the natural colours and provide long lasting protection. Over time the colour will soften to grey, harmonising the venetian blinds with other timber elements of the design.

Dim-Out

Warema produces a range of "Dim-Out" external venetian blinds with superior light blocking and exterior sun shading capability. In addition to reducing solar heat gain, eliminating glare and redirecting daylight, Dim-Out External Venetian blinds have features such as rubberised seals on the slats edges, tilting bottom rails, much smaller penetrations in the slats where the lifting tapes pass through and optional seals in the side guide rails which are all designed to prevent light from entering through and around the edges of the blinds. External sun shading with additional benefits. All aluminium and fully retractable Dim-Out External Venetian Blinds are ideal for bedrooms, audio visual rooms, boardrooms, laboratories or anywhere where light levels need to be tightly controlled for comfort or performance.

Self Supporting and Wall Integrated

The slats of self-supporting external venetian blinds run in a structural guide rail that supports the pelmet and eliminates the need for a pelmet fixing point. A range of rail profiles and pelmet designs provide different visual effects and serve to express the blind as a bold façade element. It is therefore often used to add depth and colour to a facade. The self-supporting type can be utilized with all blade profiles and drive types.

Asymmetric (for odd shaped windows)

Warema asymmetrical external venetian blinds provide complete exterior sun-shading control to asymmetrical window shapes. Designers now have the freedom to include a range of window designs in areas subject to high radiant load. The special telescopic base rail together with an advanced mechanical operating system allows this type of external venetian blind to both tilt and fully retract; The solution is unique and the operation, accurate and smooth. Large and multisided shapes can be solved with a series of blinds.

Colour Options

For inspiration and to see all available colour options for our External Venetian Blinds click here.