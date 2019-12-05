External venetian blind system
The main task of an External Venetian Blind system is to shade the interior of a building and to prevent solar heat gain. Sun light can be regulated by adjusting the slats, so that a room is supplied with sufficient light and yet key areas are protected from disturbing sunlight glare and potential UV damage.
Overview
Sustainable energy management of buildings combined with the demand for large transparent building facades , makes External Venetian Blind systems a necessity with their energy-saving potentials. External Venetian Blinds are ideally suited for optimal daylight regulation and depending on the season and weather conditions, the desired temperature can be adjusted by means of controlling the slat orientation. In winter, rooms can be heated by the sun saving on heating costs and in the summer, can protect the room from overheating.
Features and benefits:
- Energy savings by means of optimal slat positioning, reducing heating, cooling and artificial lighting requirements.
- Easy integration with all Building Management Systems.
- Adjusting the light and shadow has not only a protective function from the sun, it also creates a pleasant room ambience.
- Tailored quality components designed to last in Australian weather conditions.
- Privacy management, unwanted glances from the outside can be prevented.
- Strong wind resistance
- 5 year warranty
What and where used:
- Beaded slat systems (EL 80BC and EL 80BR) are most frequently used in commercial developments. The double-sided arching of the slat ensures higher stability of the slats against weather conditions such as wind and hail, and also offers the higher stability required for larger individual External Venetian Blinds to reduce overall costs, without compromising the slat closure and privacy.
- The subtle and delicate appearance of flat slats (EL 80FC and EL 80FR) as well as their flexibility makes this type of slat an attractive variant compared to larger slat systems. The airy open design of flat slats is ideal for residential properties offering optimal sun, visibility and glare protection with a very homogeneous facade image.
Downloads
Contact
