Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Norfolk Blinds Logo
Norfolk Blinds
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Norfolk Blinds Residential Facade with External Venetian Roller Blinds
Norfolk Blinds Residential Facade with External Venetian Roller Blinds

External venetian blind system

Last Updated on 05 Dec 2019

The main task of an External Venetian Blind system is to shade the interior of a building and to prevent solar heat gain. Sun light can be regulated by adjusting the slats, so that a room is supplied with sufficient light and yet key areas are protected from disturbing sunlight glare and potential UV damage.

Overview
Description

The main task of an External Venetian Blind system is to shade the interior of a building and to prevent solar heat gain. Sun light can be regulated by adjusting the slats, so that a room is supplied with sufficient light and yet key areas are protected from disturbing sunlight glare and potential UV damage.

Sustainable energy management of buildings combined with the demand for large transparent building facades , makes External Venetian Blind systems a necessity with their energy-saving potentials. External Venetian Blinds are ideally suited for optimal daylight regulation and depending on the season and weather conditions, the desired temperature can be adjusted by means of controlling the slat orientation. In winter, rooms can be heated by the sun saving on heating costs and in the summer, can protect the room from overheating.

Features and benefits:

  • Energy savings by means of optimal slat positioning, reducing heating, cooling and artificial lighting requirements.
  • Easy integration with all Building Management Systems.
  • Adjusting the light and shadow has not only a protective function from the sun, it also creates a pleasant room ambience.
  • Tailored quality components designed to last in Australian weather conditions.
  • Privacy management, unwanted glances from the outside can be prevented.
  • Strong wind resistance
  • 5 year warranty

What and where used:

  • Beaded slat systems (EL 80BC and EL 80BR) are most frequently used in commercial developments. The double-sided arching of the slat ensures higher stability of the slats against weather conditions such as wind and hail, and also offers the higher stability required for larger individual External Venetian Blinds to reduce overall costs, without compromising the slat closure and privacy.
  • The subtle and delicate appearance of flat slats (EL 80FC and EL 80FR) as well as their flexibility makes this type of slat an attractive variant compared to larger slat systems. The airy open design of flat slats is ideal for residential properties offering optimal sun, visibility and glare protection with a very homogeneous facade image.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Axis Alloy Venetians

7.12 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

Central Coast Office 10B Pinnacle Place

1300 732 903
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park, NSW

Sydney Office Level 6, 10 Herb Elliot Avenue

1300 732 903
Display AddressCamdale, TAS

Tasmania Office 37 Besser Crescent

1300 732 903
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Melbourne Office 426 / 189B South Centre Road

1300 732 903
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap