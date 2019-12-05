The main task of an External Venetian Blind system is to shade the interior of a building and to prevent solar heat gain. Sun light can be regulated by adjusting the slats, so that a room is supplied with sufficient light and yet key areas are protected from disturbing sunlight glare and potential UV damage.

Sustainable energy management of buildings combined with the demand for large transparent building facades , makes External Venetian Blind systems a necessity with their energy-saving potentials. External Venetian Blinds are ideally suited for optimal daylight regulation and depending on the season and weather conditions, the desired temperature can be adjusted by means of controlling the slat orientation. In winter, rooms can be heated by the sun saving on heating costs and in the summer, can protect the room from overheating.

Features and benefits:

Energy savings by means of optimal slat positioning, reducing heating, cooling and artificial lighting requirements.

Easy integration with all Building Management Systems.

Adjusting the light and shadow has not only a protective function from the sun, it also creates a pleasant room ambience.

Tailored quality components designed to last in Australian weather conditions.

Privacy management, unwanted glances from the outside can be prevented.

Strong wind resistance

5 year warranty



What and where used: