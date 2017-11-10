Logo
Kaynemaile shopping centre
Kaynemaile shopping centre night
Kaynemaile Armour facade
Kaynemaile Armour facade system
Kaynemaile Armour University of Auckland
Kaynemaile Armour University of Auckland bridge
Kaynemaile Trinity Hill

Kaynemaile® Exterior Screens

Last Updated on 10 Nov 2017

Kaynemaile® specialises in polycarbonate architectural mesh façades for existing or new buildings. From single-piece flat screens to multi-screen sculptural installations, we have a solution to work with any design and budget.

Description

Benefits of using Kaynemaile®:

  • Unlimited Screen Size: We make our screens to any height or width with no joins or distracting gaps.
  • Unbeatable Strength: Our mesh is made from the highest performing thermoplastic. It is extremely robust and impact resistant.
  • Lightweight: RE/8™ bio-circular architectural mesh by Kaynemaile® weighs just 3kg per m2 making it a perfect choice where low static load on buildings is required. Plus our light weight mesh makes handling on site easy.
  • Fire Resistant: RE/8™ bio-circular architectural mesh by Kaynemaile® is thermally stable from -40°C (-40°F) to 120°C (248°F) and has excellent heat resistance. We use FR-V0 material that is rated self-extinguishing and suitable for high-density public spaces.
  • Solar Protection: Kaynemaile® façade systems significantly reduce both radiant heat through direct sunlight (EMR) and thermal conductive heat from entering the interior of a buildinggiving you the ability to let daylight in, manage passive solar gain within the building and maintain visual transparency.
  • Weather Protection: Our mesh system acts as an effective wind and rain screen due to its cross-sectional density. For added protection, a second skin of mesh can be utilised which effectively limits the through penetration.
  • Sustainability: RE/8 architectural mesh is comprised of an industry first cradle-to-gate carbon neutral polycarbonate by Covestro, a leading global producer of advanced polymers. This bio-circular polycarbonate is used at the very start of the production process and does not contain any recycled plastics.

