Polyflor
Expona Flow: High quality design led luxury flooring for commercial applications

Expona Flow is a durable commercial vinyl flooring with a PUR surface, ideal for heavy-use sectors like education and healthcare. It offers hygienic, seamless coverage, features wood and abstract designs, is Silver GreenTag certified, 100% recyclable, and contains recycled content.

  • Product checkContemporary wood, stone & abstract designs
  • Product checkDurable vinyl sheet format
  • Product checkLow VOC emissions
  • Product checkLow cost, polish-free maintenance
  • Product checkHeavy commercial installations
Description
Specifications

Last Updated on 01 Jul 2025

  • Type of floorcovering: Heterogeneous
  • Formats: Sheet
  • Roll sizes: 2.0mm: 2m x 20m
  • Gauge: 2.0mm
  • Wear layer: 0.7mm
  • Total weight: 2700 g/m²
  • Finish: PUR
Expona Flow Brochure

7.35 MB

Expona Flow Spec Sheet

446.67 KB

Expona Flow GreenTag certificate

176.96 KB

Expona performance & properties

446.67 KB

Expona Flow shades range

1.70 MB

Dandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
