Expona Flow: High quality design led luxury flooring for commercial applications

Expona Flow is a durable commercial vinyl flooring with a PUR surface, ideal for heavy-use sectors like education and healthcare. It offers hygienic, seamless coverage, features wood and abstract designs, is Silver GreenTag certified, 100% recyclable, and contains recycled content.

Contemporary wood, stone & abstract designs

Contemporary wood, stone & abstract designs Durable vinyl sheet format

Durable vinyl sheet format Low VOC emissions

Low VOC emissions Low cost, polish-free maintenance

Low cost, polish-free maintenance Heavy commercial installations