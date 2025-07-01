Expona Flow: High quality design led luxury flooring for commercial applications
Expona Flow is a durable commercial vinyl flooring with a PUR surface, ideal for heavy-use sectors like education and healthcare. It offers hygienic, seamless coverage, features wood and abstract designs, is Silver GreenTag certified, 100% recyclable, and contains recycled content.
- Contemporary wood, stone & abstract designs
- Durable vinyl sheet format
- Low VOC emissions
- Low cost, polish-free maintenance
- Heavy commercial installations
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 01 Jul 2025
- Type of floorcovering: Heterogeneous
- Formats: Sheet
- Roll sizes: 2.0mm: 2m x 20m
- Gauge: 2.0mm
- Wear layer: 0.7mm
- Total weight: 2700 g/m²
- Finish: PUR