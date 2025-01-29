Expol underfloor insulation: New and existing homes

Expol Underfloor Insulation by Foamex is a cost-effective way to make homes with timber flooring, more comfortable and energy efficient by creating a thermal barrier to stop heat entering in summer and escaping in winter. Easily fitted to new and existing homes, including pole houses, Expol will ensure your home is protected year-round from extreme temperatures. Manufactured using the highest quality, Australian made expanded polystyrene, Expol features flame retardant properties and contains no CFC's.

Features and benefits:

New and Existing Homes: Expol Underfloor is the chosen underfloor insulation product for many Australian builders, and can be installed in under a day. Expol Underfloor can also be retro-fitted to existing homes. It is light and easy to install, which is why thousands of Australians have chosen to install it as a DIY project.

Rigid board that won’t sag over time: A lot of traditional underfloor insulation is soft and pliable, and can easily sag over time. Fortunately, Expol is a closed-cell rigid board, and when installed correctly, will fit snugly and securely in between timber joists.

Lightweight and easy to install: Non-allergenic, safe and easy to install, Expol Underfloor Insulation is very lightweight and can very easily be manoeuvred, which is particularly important for retrofitting in tight crawl spaces. The panels are designed with concertina cuts on both sides of the panel, allowing for compression of up to 20mm, ensuring a snug fit in between the joists.

50 year product warranty: Underfloor Insulation is BRANDZ appraised, comes with a 50 year limited product warranty, and conforms to the minimum R-vale of 1.4 for timber floors of AS/NZS 4859.1:2002. All panels have a yellow stripe down one edge to confirm compliance with manufacturing standard AS 1366.3:1992.

Fire Safe and Vermin Resistant: Expol underfloor is manufactured with fire-retardant component built into it. EXPOL is designed to shrink away when exposed to a small flame source, rather than fuel the fire. And luckily, expanded polystyrene does not provide any nutritional value for vermin, nor is it a preferred material for nesting, like other soft pliable insulation.

Product Details

Available at all major hardware stores, Expol Underfloor Insulation comes in four convenient joist widths (560mm, 470mm, 410mm, 360mm).

There are also a range of Expol accessories available such as brackets and wiregauard, to assist with the installation of Expol Underfloor Insulation. Check out the brochure for more details.