Interface HiFi MM Midtone Etching Mono
Interface HiFi PP Silkscreen Etching Hero
Interface HiFi TT Ochre Monotype Vellum ND
Interface HiFi TTT Woodblock Silkscreen Mono
Experience the elevated versatility of HiFi. High-performance meets high-style

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2024

A successful reproduction bears all the hallmarks of the original beauty, depth and quality. It takes talent and a mastery of technique to do it right. The same can be said of the techniques required to engineer plush, high-end carpet tile. But we’ve succeeded with the HiFi Collection.

Offering both high-performance and high-style, HiFi features a nature-inspired colour palette grounded in rich, earthy, soothing tones across five non-directional patterns.

Offering both high-performance and high-style, HiFi features a nature-inspired colour palette grounded in rich, earthy, soothing tones across five non-directional patterns.

Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

Sydney Office 101 Chalmers Street

1800 804 361
