The Briton and Von Duprin® range of push bar and touch bar exit devices from Allegion are suitable for single and double door applications on commercial wood, aluminium, and hollow metal doors.

The contemporary range of exit devices feature immediate release upon activation of the bar and rim, surface mounted vertical rod, and concealed vertical rod options are available.

The range features a fluid dampener that decelerates the push pad or bar upon return, eliminating noise and making the range ideal for warehouses, factories, schools, and shopping centres.

The range includes

Von Duprin® 22 Series

Von Duprin® 33A Series

Von Duprin® 88 Series

Von Duprin® 99 Series

Briton 376E Series

Key features and benefits: