Allegion Briton 378E Silver Product Image
Allegion Briton Product Image Silver on Timber Door
Allegion Von Duprin 88EO Rim Exit Device
Allegion Von Duprin 99EO Rim Exit Device
Allegion Von Duprin Exit Device Product Image
Allegion Von Duprin Product Image
Exit devices from Allegion

Last Updated on 23 Jun 2017

The Briton and Von Duprin® range of push bar and touch bar exit devices from Allegion are suitable for single and double door applications on commercial wood, aluminium, and hollow metal doors. The contemporary range of exit devices feature immediate release upon activation of the bar and rim, surface mounted vertical rod, and concealed vertical rod options are available.

Overview
Description

The Briton and Von Duprin® range of push bar and touch bar exit devices from Allegion are suitable for single and double door applications on commercial wood, aluminium, and hollow metal doors.

The contemporary range of exit devices feature immediate release upon activation of the bar and rim, surface mounted vertical rod, and concealed vertical rod options are available.

The range features a fluid dampener that decelerates the push pad or bar upon return, eliminating noise and making the range ideal for warehouses, factories, schools, and shopping centres.

The range includes

  • Von Duprin® 22 Series
  • Von Duprin® 33A Series
  • Von Duprin® 88 Series
  • Von Duprin® 99 Series
  • Briton 376E Series

Key features and benefits:

  • Non-handed and handed available
  • Field sizable
  • Suitable for a range of door openings
  • Fire rated to Australian standards
  • Optional alarm kit available
  • Optional external trims available access control
  • 10-year warranty

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Briton 370 Series Exit Devices Product Catalogue

623.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Von Duprin 22 Series Exit Devices Product Catalogue

329.44 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Von Duprin 33A Series Exit Devices Product Catalogue

265.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Von Duprin 88 Series Exit Devices Product Catalogue

318.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Von Duprin 99 Series Exit Devices Product Catalogue

308.41 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

