Exit devices from Allegion
Last Updated on 23 Jun 2017
The Briton and Von Duprin® range of push bar and touch bar exit devices from Allegion are suitable for single and double door applications on commercial wood, aluminium, and hollow metal doors. The contemporary range of exit devices feature immediate release upon activation of the bar and rim, surface mounted vertical rod, and concealed vertical rod options are available.
Overview
The Briton and Von Duprin® range of push bar and touch bar exit devices from Allegion are suitable for single and double door applications on commercial wood, aluminium, and hollow metal doors.
The contemporary range of exit devices feature immediate release upon activation of the bar and rim, surface mounted vertical rod, and concealed vertical rod options are available.
The range features a fluid dampener that decelerates the push pad or bar upon return, eliminating noise and making the range ideal for warehouses, factories, schools, and shopping centres.
The range includes
- Von Duprin® 22 Series
- Von Duprin® 33A Series
- Von Duprin® 88 Series
- Von Duprin® 99 Series
- Briton 376E Series
Key features and benefits:
- Non-handed and handed available
- Field sizable
- Suitable for a range of door openings
- Fire rated to Australian standards
- Optional alarm kit available
- Optional external trims available access control
- 10-year warranty
Downloads
Briton 370 Series Exit Devices Product Catalogue
623.11 KB
Von Duprin 22 Series Exit Devices Product Catalogue
329.44 KB
Von Duprin 33A Series Exit Devices Product Catalogue
265.51 KB
Von Duprin 88 Series Exit Devices Product Catalogue
318.99 KB
Von Duprin 99 Series Exit Devices Product Catalogue
308.41 KB