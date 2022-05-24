Evolution: Unprofiled insulated panel

Evolution Axis

Evolution Axis is a highly streamlined, sleek unprofiled insulated panel system; the perfect solution if you are looking to achieve a minimalist façade on buildings with large flat surface areas. Smooth and flawless in appearance.

Evolution Recess

Evolution Recess features depth and dimension through the folding of the panel edge and the insertion of a 10mm or 20mm gasket between the panels, creating a unique 3D effect.

Evolution Multi-Groove

Evolution Multi-Groove is a premium flat panel that has one or two grooves engineered into its surface, creating subtle shadow lines on the building’s façade and an illusion of smaller panel widths without the installation time constraints.

Fast track, single component installation

The perfect solution for a minimalist facade, Evolution has the aesthetic appeal of a super-smooth aluminium rainscreen facade with the added value of an insulated panel. Laid vertically or horizontally panels integrate easily with other Kingspan products and are available in a wide range of colours and surface textures.

Cornerss and curves

Curved elevations and neatly formed secret-fix corners are easily achieved witht he Evolution range.

Panels can be curved vertically and horizontally to create large sweeping elevations or used for more understated corner sections.

Panels can also be creanked and mitred to form internal or external corner units or to create depth to a boxed and recessed window detail.