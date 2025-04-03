EVO: A completely new way of looking at fireplaces
Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025
The lifelike flames offer a clear view, capturing the charm of a modern wood-burning fireplace. Customize the firebox glow with warm hues for any season, and enjoy realistic, safe electric flames year-round with or without heat.
- Patented Revillusion™ Flame Technology
- Ceramic Nordic Logs and Glowing Ember Bed
- Flame with or without Heat
Overview
Features and benefits:
- Patented Revillusion® technology produces flames that are larger & brighter
- Ceramic Nordic logs and coals paired with a glowing ember bed to create a warming electric flame effect
- Mood lighting- customise the firebox glow with a choice of hues
- Optional accessories for a more defined finish of the fireplace
- 3 size options: 750 | 900 | 900P