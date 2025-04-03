Logo
Real Flame EVO Living Room
Real Flame EVO Living Room -3
Real Flame EVO Living Room -2

EVO: A completely new way of looking at fireplaces

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

The lifelike flames offer a clear view, capturing the charm of a modern wood-burning fireplace. Customize the firebox glow with warm hues for any season, and enjoy realistic, safe electric flames year-round with or without heat.

  • Product checkPatented Revillusion™ Flame Technology
  • Product checkCeramic Nordic Logs and Glowing Ember Bed
  • Product checkFlame with or without Heat
Description

A clear view through the lifelike flames captures the charm of a modern wood-burning fireplace. Change the mood of the room by customising the firebox glow with a choice of warm hues to suit all seasons. The realistic simulated electric flames are a safe option for the family home, during the warmer months or use without the heat source to enjoy the same ambience all year round.

Features and benefits:

  • Patented Revillusion® technology produces flames that are larger & brighter
  • Ceramic Nordic logs and coals paired with a glowing ember bed to create a warming electric flame effect
  • Mood lighting- customise the firebox glow with a choice of hues
  • Optional accessories for a more defined finish of the fireplace
  • 3 size options: 750 | 900 | 900P

Real Flame Electric Fires Product Brochure

3.23 MB

Download
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

8 Lakeview Drive

1300 554 155
