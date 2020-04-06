Laundry units and drawer solutions

The Nugleam™ and Excellence Drawer System Laundry Units are a redesign of the traditional laundry unit. Featuring two soft close drawers with finger pull functionality and ample storage, a bottom drawer suitable for larger containers, and a full overlay design to modernise your laundry space. Available in white or matte black.

Nugleam™ Drawer System Laundry Units

Available in 45L or 35L models

45L bowl capacity with centre taphole 560 W x 570 H x 510mm D

35L bowl capacity with centre taphole 395 W x 570 H x 570mm D

304 stainless steel bowl with 25mm internal corner radius for easy cleaning

90mm stainless steel basket waste

0.8mm galvanised steel white powder coated unit for extra strength

Two soft close drawers with finger pull functionality, full overlay design and internal floor

Pre-punched side entry holes to conceal washing machine drainage hose and taps

Manufacturer warranty: 25 years



Excellence Drawer System Laundry Units