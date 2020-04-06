Laundry units and drawer solutions
Overview
The Nugleam™ and Excellence Drawer System Laundry Units are a redesign of the traditional laundry unit. Featuring two soft close drawers with finger pull functionality and ample storage, a bottom drawer suitable for larger containers, and a full overlay design to modernise your laundry space. Available in white or matte black.
Nugleam™ Drawer System Laundry Units
- Available in 45L or 35L models
- 45L bowl capacity with centre taphole 560 W x 570 H x 510mm D
- 35L bowl capacity with centre taphole 395 W x 570 H x 570mm D
- 304 stainless steel bowl with 25mm internal corner radius for easy cleaning
- 90mm stainless steel basket waste
- 0.8mm galvanised steel white powder coated unit for extra strength
- Two soft close drawers with finger pull functionality, full overlay design and internal floor
- Pre-punched side entry holes to conceal washing machine drainage hose and taps
- Manufacturer warranty: 25 years
Excellence Drawer System Laundry Units
- Available in 45L or 35L models
- 45L bowl capacity with centre taphole 555 W x 570 H x 510mm D
- 35L bowl capacity with centre taphole 395 W x 570 H x 570mm D
- 304 stainless steel bowl with 10mm internal corner radius for easy cleaning
- 90mm stainless steel basket waste
- Made from E1 HMR board with Matte Black finish
- Two soft close drawers with finger pull functionality, full overlay design and internal floor
- Pre-drilled side entry holes to conceal washing machine drainage hose and taps
- Manufacturer warranty: Cabinet: 5 years Stainless Steel bowl: 30 years
