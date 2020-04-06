Everhard residential and commercial drainage solutions

Everhard offers a range of residential and commercial drainage solutions to suit a range of projects and applications. With over 90 years of experience, our drainage systems are designed for Australian homes and Australian conditions, working to conserve the environment for the future. With plastics and precast manufacturing factories in Brisbane, Everhard is committed to local and sustainable manufacturing for generations to come.

Below are some of our key systems:

EasyDRAIN Residential Drainage System

Available in 80mm and 100mm profiles, the EasyDRAIN system is a light-weight system with click together functionality and moulded inlets to make installation quick and easy. Manufactured in Australia and made from UV stabilised recycled polymer, this protects the products against degradation from UV rays and extends the lifespan of the product, reducing the need for replacements.

Grate options: Black polymer, pressed stainless steel, EuroDESIGN premium stainless steel, pressed galvanised steel, galvanised round bar

Channel material: UV stabilised recycled polymer

Technodrain & Evomax Commercial & Residential Drainage System