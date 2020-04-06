Everhard residential and commercial drainage solutions
Last Updated on 06 Apr 2020
Everhard offers a range of residential and commercial drainage solutions to suit a range of projects and applications. With over 90 years of experience, our drainage systems are designed for Australian homes and Australian conditions, working to conserve the environment for the future.
Overview
With plastics and precast manufacturing factories in Brisbane, Everhard is committed to local and sustainable manufacturing for generations to come.
Below are some of our key systems:
EasyDRAIN Residential Drainage System
Available in 80mm and 100mm profiles, the EasyDRAIN system is a light-weight system with click together functionality and moulded inlets to make installation quick and easy. Manufactured in Australia and made from UV stabilised recycled polymer, this protects the products against degradation from UV rays and extends the lifespan of the product, reducing the need for replacements.
Grate options: Black polymer, pressed stainless steel, EuroDESIGN premium stainless steel, pressed galvanised steel, galvanised round bar
Channel material: UV stabilised recycled polymer
Technodrain & Evomax Commercial & Residential Drainage System
- Technodrain Pro system consists of HDPE channel with 4mm reinforced galvanized steel frame, equipped with side clamps for a greater anchorage to concrete.
- Technodrain Pro channel and grate is an ideal solution for driveways, crosswalks, parking and unloading areas for heavy motor vehicles, where the grate is required to support loads up to Class D.
- The Evomax system is an ideal surface water drainage solution for driveways and parking lots which support areas of light vehicle traffic. Up to Class B The Technodrain Evomax system consists of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) channel with a 2mm thick galvanised steel edge.
- Light weight - requires only one person to install.
- Pre-shaped outlets to allow quick and easy connection to stormwater pipes.
- Available in 200mm and 150mm internal width options.
