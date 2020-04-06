Environmental water management solutions

We offer a large range of Australian Made water management solutions for both residential and commercial applications. Our systems are designed to handle the capture, treatment and dispersal of rainwater and wastewater, preventing damaging pollutants from entering our oceans and waterways. Our objective is to design and create solutions that protect the environment for generations to come.

Septic Tanks:

Everhard’s Septic Tanks are used to collect all wastewater from a property where council sewers are not available. The wastewater is broken down by bacteria and enzymes inside the tank and creates effluent water.

Polymer tank sizes: 3000L, 4000L

Concrete tank sizes: 1600L, 3000L, 3900L, 6000L

Pump Wells:

Offering a smaller collection-well solution with capabilities for a submersible pump, our extensive range of polymer and concrete Pump Wells, made in a variety of sizes up to 1000L, provide an effective solution for both domestic and small industrial projects.

Nipper Gross Pollutant Trap:

The Nipper is ideally suited for the requirement of removing gross pollutants from stormwater infrastructure at the end of the line prior to connecting to local council stormwater mains or creeks and rivers. Manufactured from LLDPE, the Nipper Gross Pollutant Trap is light weight and provides easy accessibility to areas of installation. Using Continuous Deflective Separation Technology, the Nipper CDS PL0506 Gross Pollutant Trap has the lowest life costs of any gross pollutant traps due to its non blocking functionality.