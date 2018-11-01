Robertson’s Building Products offers a range of glazed facing bricks and brick tiles in a range of colours and sizes.

These bricks are fired at extremely high temperatures using a single firing process and offer exceptional technical and aesthetic qualities. For instance, because of their dense structure and low water absorption, the clay fired glazed brick tiles are resistant to frost and damp, and are UV proof.

You can use our glazed brick tiles for a wide range of building applications from residential apartments and offices, to tunnels, train stations, schools, hospitals and sporting facilities.