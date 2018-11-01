Logo
Robertson's Building Products
Robertson's Blanco Bricks Fitzroy House
Robertson's Blanco Bricks Newry Street Richmond
Robertson's Custom Green Glazed Bricks European
Robertson's Glazed European Bricks Preston
European bricks: Glazed facing bricks and tiles

Last Updated on 01 Nov 2018

Robertson’s Building Products offers a range of glazed facing bricks and brick tiles in a range of colours and sizes. These bricks are fired at extremely high temperatures using a single firing process and offer exceptional technical and aesthetic qualities.

Robertson’s Building Products offers a range of glazed facing bricks and brick tiles in a range of colours and sizes.

These bricks are fired at extremely high temperatures using a single firing process and offer exceptional technical and aesthetic qualities. For instance, because of their dense structure and low water absorption, the clay fired glazed brick tiles are resistant to frost and damp, and are UV proof.

You can use our glazed brick tiles for a wide range of building applications from residential apartments and offices, to tunnels, train stations, schools, hospitals and sporting facilities.

Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Building 5 650 Church Street

+613 8199 9599
Postal AddressRichmond, VIC

PO Box 4330

0381999599
