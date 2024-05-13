Logo
|

Era: Tactile and luxurious woven broadloom carpets for commercial interiors

Last Updated on 13 May 2024

Era is a Wilton carpet range by Signature which exudes luxury and class by the simplicity of its construction. It’s currently available and stocked in 30 fashionable colours. From reassuring neutrals to brighter hues, choose from a wide spectrum of colour options when specifying these carpets for your next commercial project.

Overview
Description

Era is a Wilton carpet range by Signature which exudes luxury and class by the simplicity of its construction. It’s currently available and stocked in 30 fashionable colours. From reassuring neutrals to brighter hues, choose from a wide spectrum of colour options when specifying these carpets for your next commercial project. You’ll love Era for being exceptionally hardwearing and stable in high foot traffic environments.

What’s unique about Wilton carpets is that the pile is in the form of continuous yarn. This produces a series of loops, which is then cut for a cut-pile finish. Signature’s Era Wilton range features a two cut and one loop construction. Composed of 80% New Zealand wool, 20% nylon, carpets are available across 4m widths.

Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 2/125 Flinders Ln

03 9401 0888
