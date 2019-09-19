Logo
Equitone Detailed Product Image
Equitone Detailed Product Image Swatch
Equitone Tectiva Building Facade
Equitone Tectiva Iconic Building
Equitone Tectiva Through Coloured Facade Material
|

EQUITONE [tectiva]

Last Updated on 19 Sep 2019

EQUITONE [Tectiva] is a through-coloured facade material, characterised by a sanded surface and naturally-occurring hues within the material. Every tectiva panel is unique, strongly expressing the raw texture of the core fibre cement material. Natural colour differences, possibly accentuated by the orientation of the sheet, the viewing angle and the effects of light and moisture.

Overview
Description

EQUITONE [Tectiva] is a through-coloured facade material, characterised by a sanded surface and naturally-occurring hues within the material. Every tectiva panel is unique, strongly expressing the raw texture of the core fibre cement material.

Natural colour differences, possibly accentuated by the orientation of the sheet, the viewing angle and the effects of light and moisture.

Advantages:

  • Fire safe (no fire ignition, no spread of fire)
  • Sound insulating
  • Resistant to extreme temperatures and frost
  • Water resistant (if in compliance with application guideline)
  • Resistant to many living organisms (fungi, bacteria, insects, vermin, etc.)
  • Resistant to many chemicals
  • Environmentally friendly, no harmful gas emissions
  • Strong, rigid panels

Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

EQUITONE ANZ 10-20 Jordan Close

+61 (03) 9988 2290
