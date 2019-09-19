EQUITONE [tectiva]
EQUITONE [Tectiva] is a through-coloured facade material, characterised by a sanded surface and naturally-occurring hues within the material. Every tectiva panel is unique, strongly expressing the raw texture of the core fibre cement material. Natural colour differences, possibly accentuated by the orientation of the sheet, the viewing angle and the effects of light and moisture.
Overview
Advantages:
- Fire safe (no fire ignition, no spread of fire)
- Sound insulating
- Resistant to extreme temperatures and frost
- Water resistant (if in compliance with application guideline)
- Resistant to many living organisms (fungi, bacteria, insects, vermin, etc.)
- Resistant to many chemicals
- Environmentally friendly, no harmful gas emissions
- Strong, rigid panels