EQUITONE [pictura]
Last Updated on 20 Sep 2019
EQUITONE [pictura] is a fibre cement facade material with an ultra matte architectural finish. Thousands of custom-matched matte project colours are available on request. Environmentally friendly, no harmful gas emissions. Resistant to extreme temperatures and water resistant (if in compliance with application guideline).
Overview
Description
Advantages:
- Fire safe (no fire ignition, no spread of fire)
- Sound insulating
- Resistant to extreme temperatures and frost
- Water resistant (if in compliance with application guideline)
- Resistant to many living organisms (fungi, bacteria, insects, vermin, etc.)
- Resistant to many chemicals
- Environmentally friendly, no harmful gas emissions
- Strong, rigid panels