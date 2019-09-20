Logo
EQUITONE [pictura]
EQUITONE [pictura]

Last Updated on 20 Sep 2019

EQUITONE [pictura] is a fibre cement facade material with an ultra matte architectural finish. Thousands of custom-matched matte project colours are available on request. Environmentally friendly, no harmful gas emissions. Resistant to extreme temperatures and water resistant (if in compliance with application guideline).

Description

EQUITONE [pictura] is a fibre cement facade material with an ultra matte architectural finish. Thousands of custom-matched matte project colours are available on request.

Advantages:

  • Fire safe (no fire ignition, no spread of fire)
  • Sound insulating
  • Resistant to extreme temperatures and frost
  • Water resistant (if in compliance with application guideline)
  • Resistant to many living organisms (fungi, bacteria, insects, vermin, etc.)
  • Resistant to many chemicals
  • Environmentally friendly, no harmful gas emissions
  • Strong, rigid panels

Equitone

Display AddressAltona, VIC

EQUITONE ANZ 10-20 Jordan Close

+61 (03) 9988 2290
