EQUITONE [natura]
Last Updated on 20 Sep 2019
EQUITONE [natura] is a through-coloured facade material. Every EQUITONE [natura] panel is unique, subtly displaying the raw texture of the core fibre cement material. The material comes in a large panel size and can be transformed into any size or shape in the workshop or on site. No matter what design options you explore, EQUITONE’s through-coloured nature guarantees crisp.
Overview
Advantages:
- Fire safe (no fire ignition, no spread of fire)
- Sound insulating
- Resistant to extreme temperatures and frost
- Water resistant (if in compliance with application guideline)
- Resistant to many living organisms (fungi, bacteria, insects, vermin, etc.)
- Resistant to many chemicals
- Environmentally friendly, no harmful gas emissions
- Material appearance due to transparent coating
- Strong, rigid panels