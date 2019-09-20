Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Equitone Logo
Equitone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Equitone Detailed Image Of Equitone Natura Through Coloured Facade Material On Building Exterior
Equitone Detailed Product Image Of Through Coloured Facade Material
Equitone Natura Through Coloured Facade Material On Building Exterior
Equitone Natura Through Coloured Fibre Cement Material On Building Facade
Equitone Detailed Image Of Equitone Natura Through Coloured Facade Material On Building Exterior
Equitone Detailed Product Image Of Through Coloured Facade Material
Equitone Natura Through Coloured Facade Material On Building Exterior
Equitone Natura Through Coloured Fibre Cement Material On Building Facade
|

EQUITONE [natura]

Last Updated on 20 Sep 2019

EQUITONE [natura] is a through-coloured facade material. Every EQUITONE [natura] panel is unique, subtly displaying the raw texture of the core fibre cement material. The material comes in a large panel size and can be transformed into any size or shape in the workshop or on site. No matter what design options you explore, EQUITONE’s through-coloured nature guarantees crisp.

Overview
Description

EQUITONE [natura] is a through-coloured facade material. Every EQUITONE [natura] panel is unique, subtly displaying the raw texture of the core fibre cement material.

The material comes in a large panel size and can be transformed into any size or shape in the workshop or on site. No matter what design options you explore, EQUITONE’s through-coloured nature guarantees crisp, monolithic details.

Advantages:

  • Fire safe (no fire ignition, no spread of fire)
  • Sound insulating
  • Resistant to extreme temperatures and frost
  • Water resistant (if in compliance with application guideline)
  • Resistant to many living organisms (fungi, bacteria, insects, vermin, etc.)
  • Resistant to many chemicals
  • Environmentally friendly, no harmful gas emissions
  • Material appearance due to transparent coating
  • Strong, rigid panels

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Equitone

6.30 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

EQUITONE ANZ 10-20 Jordan Close

+61 (03) 9988 2290
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap