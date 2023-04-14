EQUITONE: Premium through coloured fibre cement facade materials
Last Updated on 14 Apr 2023
Equitone is a through-coloured facade material designed by and for architects. Not only does Keystone supply solid EQUITONE panels, we also specialise in fabricating panels with custom perforations and unique engravings for external & internal use – all while retaining the inherent raw, natural texture, high density, fire resistance & durability that is trusted by Australian Architects and builders.
Overview
Keystone Linings are proud to be the distributors of EQUITONE panels for NSW and ACT.
