EQUITONE: Premium through coloured fibre cement facade materials
Last Updated on 14 Apr 2023

Equitone is a through-coloured facade material designed by and for architects. Not only does Keystone supply solid EQUITONE panels, we also specialise in fabricating panels with custom perforations and unique engravings for external & internal use – all while retaining the inherent raw, natural texture, high density, fire resistance & durability that is trusted by Australian Architects and builders.

Overview
Description

Keystone Linings are proud to be the distributors of EQUITONE panels for NSW and ACT.

Produced since the 1950s, EQUITONE is a through-coloured facade material designed by and for architects. Not only do we supply solid EQUITONE panels, we also specialise in fabricating panels with custom perforations and unique engravings for external & internal use – all while retaining the inherent raw, natural texture, high density, fire resistance & durability that is trusted by Australian Architects and builders.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EQUITONE Application Guide

5.34 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EQUITONE

2.76 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EQUITONE Design Guide

4.74 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EQUITONE Global Sampler Guide

10.89 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Keystone Linings Level 1, 7-8 Davis Road

02 9604 8813
