HVG Facades EnviroSmart Commercial Building
HVG Facades EnviroSmart Environment
HVG Facades EnviroSmart Microsoft Building
EnviroSmart®: Sustainable management and recycling program targeting zero carbon footprint

Last Updated on 04 May 2021

Recladding for a safer today. Recycling for a better tomorrow. HVG Facades is proud to be a leading supplier of recladding materials to the Australian construction industry. In response to the mandated removal of all non-compliant polyethylene (PE) cladding, HVG Facades is committed to reducing the impact this waste material will have on our environment.

Overview
Description

Recladding for a safer today. Recycling for a better tomorrow.

HVG Facades is proud to be a leading supplier of recladding materials to the Australian construction industry. In response to the mandated removal of all non-compliant polyethylene (PE) cladding, HVG Facades is committed to reducing the impact this waste material will have on our environment.

HVG Facades has partnered with approved recycling experts to develop EnviroSmart®.

EnviroSmart® is a program that seeks to address a significant need in the construction industry, in a sustainable manner that contributes to the future health of our planet. This program is an end-to-end solution that provides a cost effective and safe way to remove and recycle aluminium composite panels. As a completely transparent solution, EnviroSmart® can provide certified documentation of the entire process.

Make your next recladding project even greener RECLAD. RECYCLE. RESTORE.

Now, in addition to recycling and reusing non-compliant aluminium cladding, we’ve gone one significant step further and teamed up with Carbon Positive Australia to plant trees and help restore the Australian landscape.

Since August 2021, we made a new commitment to the future of the environment.

For every qualified project, where non-compliant cladding is removed and recycled using the EnviroSmart® program, HVG Facades will donate and plant trees on your behalf with Carbon Positive Australia.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EnviroSmart® Brochure

987.85 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EnviroSmart® Carbon Positive

916.54 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

New South Wales Office 29 Henderson Street

1300 881 712
Office AddressCarol Park, QLD

Queensland Office 128 Mica Street

07 3718 2360
Office AddressMarleston, SA

South Australia Office 57-63 Barnes Avenue

08 8113 6000
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

Victoria Office 25 West Park Drive

03 9394 3130
Office AddressBibra Lake, WA

Western Australia Office 72 Bushland Ridge

08 9494 0100
