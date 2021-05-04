Recladding for a safer today. Recycling for a better tomorrow.

HVG Facades is proud to be a leading supplier of recladding materials to the Australian construction industry. In response to the mandated removal of all non-compliant polyethylene (PE) cladding, HVG Facades is committed to reducing the impact this waste material will have on our environment.

HVG Facades has partnered with approved recycling experts to develop EnviroSmart®.

EnviroSmart® is a program that seeks to address a significant need in the construction industry, in a sustainable manner that contributes to the future health of our planet. This program is an end-to-end solution that provides a cost effective and safe way to remove and recycle aluminium composite panels. As a completely transparent solution, EnviroSmart® can provide certified documentation of the entire process.

Make your next recladding project even greener RECLAD. RECYCLE. RESTORE.

Now, in addition to recycling and reusing non-compliant aluminium cladding, we’ve gone one significant step further and teamed up with Carbon Positive Australia to plant trees and help restore the Australian landscape.

Since August 2021, we made a new commitment to the future of the environment.

For every qualified project, where non-compliant cladding is removed and recycled using the EnviroSmart® program, HVG Facades will donate and plant trees on your behalf with Carbon Positive Australia.