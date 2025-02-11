Logo
Bradford Enviroseal Building
Bradford Enviroseal Closeup
Bradford Enviroseal Installation
Bradford Enviroseal Wall Installation
Bradford Enviroseal Wall Wrap
Enviroseal™ CW Wall Wrap

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Enviroseal™ ProctorWrap™ range of construction fabrics represent the latest in moisture control, vapour permeable watertight membranes. These products are designed to reduce the risk of condensation forming on surfaces within the building envelope where it is undesirable. While allowing moisture to pass outward from the inside of the building, these sophisticated membranes prevent the ingress of water and dust.

Overview
Description

The Bradford Enviroseal™ ProctorWrap™ range of construction fabrics represent the latest in moisture control, vapour permeable watertight membranes. These products are designed to reduce the risk of condensation forming on surfaces within the building envelope where it is undesirable. While allowing moisture to pass outward from the inside of the building, these sophisticated membranes prevent the ingress of water and dust from the outside environment both during and after construction.

The possible consequences of condensation and the subsequent high humidity environment include:

  • Health Risks: Unseen mould growth behind wall linings and external cladding can be a health risk to the occupants, particularly the young or elderly.
  • Visual Deterioration: Deflection or staining of plasterboard linings as a result of moisture trapped behind the linings can cause ugly stains and swelling of standard plasterboard.
  • Structural Decay: Moisture trapped within the structure can result in long term corrosion of metal structures, timber rot, loosening of nails as timber swells, and cladding rot or swelling which can result in costly rectification work.
  • Energy Efficiency: A reduction in the buildings energy efficiency can occur due to moisture saturation of the insulation, which can result in loss of thermal performance.

Unlike traditional foil faced sarking materials, the high water vapour permeability of the Bradford Enviroseal™ ProctorWrap™ range of vapour permeable membranes allow for the controlled escape of moisture from within a building structure whilst restricting the ingress of liquid water and dust from the outside environment.

Benefits DURING construction:

  • Protects the frame and roof structure from the elements prior to the application of external cladding.
  • Improves on-site work flow efficiency by allowing internal trades to commence work before the external cladding is applied.

Benefits AFTER construction:

  • Forms a condensation management surface beyond the building frame, reducing the risk of moisture and mould related issues compromising the structural integrity and health of the occupants.
  • Satisfies the BCA Part 2.2 objective.
  • Improves air tightness which in turn improves energy efficiency, but still allows vapour to escape without condensing on the inside of the building frame.
  • Protects the interior of the building from moisture and dust ingress from the outside environment

The Bradford Enviroseal™ ProctorWrap™ product range includes residential and commercial wall and roof sarking products, plus a selection of high performance adhesive tape products allowing air tight, energy efficient designs to be achieved.

Resources
