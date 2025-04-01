Rinnai Enviroflo electric heat pump hot water systems

Leveraging state-of-the-art heat pump technology, the Rinnai Enviroflo series of electric integrated heat pump hot water systems delivers exceptional thermal efficiency and performance. Engineered for precision, these systems optimize energy transfer from the ambient air, ensuring consistent, reliable, and long-lasting hot water production while minimizing energy consumption and environmental impact.

Enviroflo AR Series

Proudly designed and built in Australia, the AR Series is ideal for those needing extra hot water capacity. Available in 300L and 340L, the largest integrated residential heat pump in Australia, it ensures reliable performance with hard water compatibility.

Featuring R290 sustainable refrigerant and PV network compatibility, the AR Series allows seamless integration with solar energy systems, reducing environmental impact and energy costs. Built tough to withstand pressures up to 1000kPa, it delivers long-lasting, efficient hot water in even the most demanding conditions.

Enviroflo GR Series

The GR Series offers flexible installation options, with capacities of 215L, 280L, and 300L, catering to a wide range of household and commercial needs. Like the AR Series, it utilises R290 refrigerant for a lower environmental footprint and features PV network compatibility for enhanced efficiency.

With the in-built single element booster, the GR series ensures reliable hot water, even in the harshest conditions. The GR Series is a smart and sustainable choice for efficient hot water solutions.

Enviroflo Series

Available in 250L or 315L, the Rinnai Enviroflo range delivers a comprehensive set of installation configurations for varying site requirements and can be customised with magnesium or hard water anodes to suit the application.

The systems maximise hot water availability while using up to 75% less energy* compared to a standard electric storage tank. Thanks to the single element boost feature, hot water continues to be delivered even when used in high demand applications or in cold ambient conditions.

The Rinnai Enviroflo heat pump range qualifies for grants under the Federal Government’s Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme, helping cover upfront purchase and installation costs. These grants, called Small-scale Technology Certificates (STCs), vary based on system sustainability and installation location.

Additionally, Victorian and NSW consumers can access extra rebates for replacing inefficient hot water systems with heat pumps. Victorian Energy Efficiency Certificates (VEECs) and Energy Savings Certificates (ESCs) offer further savings on top of STC grants, making the switch to a Rinnai Enviroflo Heat Pump a cost-effective choice.

* Energy saving of up to 75% based on a Rinnai Enviroflo 250ltr/315ltr Heat Pump when compared to a standard electric water heater of the same capacity during peak winter load in Zone 1 based on AS/NZS4234. Savings will vary depending upon location (Zone 1-5), type of water heater being replaced, hot water consumption and associated fuel tariffs.