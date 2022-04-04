At Dulux, we’re committed to providing more eco-conscious and sustainable products. Our newest formula, Dulux envirO₂™, offers premium quality and environmentally responsible options when it comes to all of your painting needs.

A certified choice. Very low VOC* paints that don't compromise on washability, stain resistance or performance.

Features and benefits:

Very low VOC - Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) impact indoor air quality which relates to the health and comfort of the occupants. envirO₂ is a very low VOC paint, making it less harmful to our health andenvironment. The entire envirO₂ range has <1g/L VOC*

*very Low VOC <1g/L VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) untinted and when tinted with Dulux Decorama tinters. VOC content is calculated in accordance with APAS Australian Testing Standards. Visit apas.gov.au for further information.