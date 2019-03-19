Entrance door range

Express your individual style with custom made entrance combinations in timber or in timber with low maintenance external aluminium cladding.

Custom made in Australia in many styles - single or double hinged doors, with sidelights and/or highlights. Featuring high security with multi-point locking, high sound protection and no drafts with high energy efficiency. Barrier free threshold and automation on request.

Range Inclusions:

Full package with door jamb, threshold, multi-point locking system and door furniture

Timber doors custom made to your design or ours

Range of powder-coated aluminium cladding options

IV 78mm for triple glazing with 2x up to 12mm argon filled airgap

IV 68mm for double glazing with 1x up to 16mm argon filled airgap

Choice of glass combinations if used, or switchable I-glass

Increased security with multi-point locking, automation can be integrated

Wide choice of handles

Timber threshold, aluminium threshold, or barrier free magnetic threshold

Spray painted with low VOC paints or stains

Seals to reduce drafts and high noise reduction of up to 43 dB

Suitable for Passive House

Some designs can be made suitable for all Bushfire Attack Levels (BAL), including BAL-FZ (Flame Zone)

Energy rating: U-values from a very low 1.4

Entrance doors are available only as a full package including door jamb, threshold, multi-point locking system and door furniture.

Green Credentials:

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer uses Australian plantation grown timbers and has also been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. The products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems.