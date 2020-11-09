Logo
Engineered timber

Last Updated on 09 Nov 2020

Timber is synonymous with strength, durability and natural beauty. Our engineered timber flooring is made with real wood and includes popular Australian species like Blackbutt and Spotted Gum.

Overview
Description

Timber is synonymous with strength, durability and natural beauty. Our engineered timber flooring is made with real wood and includes popular Australian species like Blackbutt and Spotted Gum.

Select from a clean contemporary style or one with natural character. Our range of timber flooring has been carefully selected to complement high-end commercial interiors and multi-residential buildings. Each high-quality timber floor features distinct knots and grain variation for a natural and authentic timber floor.

Contact you GH Commercial consultant to find your perfect timber floor.

Contact
South Geelong, VIC

7 Factories Rd

1300 444 778
