Engineered timber
Last Updated on 09 Nov 2020
Timber is synonymous with strength, durability and natural beauty. Our engineered timber flooring is made with real wood and includes popular Australian species like Blackbutt and Spotted Gum.
Overview
Select from a clean contemporary style or one with natural character. Our range of timber flooring has been carefully selected to complement high-end commercial interiors and multi-residential buildings. Each high-quality timber floor features distinct knots and grain variation for a natural and authentic timber floor.
