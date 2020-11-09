Timber is synonymous with strength, durability and natural beauty. Our engineered timber flooring is made with real wood and includes popular Australian species like Blackbutt and Spotted Gum.

Select from a clean contemporary style or one with natural character. Our range of timber flooring has been carefully selected to complement high-end commercial interiors and multi-residential buildings. Each high-quality timber floor features distinct knots and grain variation for a natural and authentic timber floor.

Contact you GH Commercial consultant to find your perfect timber floor.