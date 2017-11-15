Logo
Big River New Generation Hardwood Flooring Close Up With Toys
Big River New Generation Hardwood Flooring Residential Dining Room
Big River New Generation Hardwood Flooring Residential Front Room
Big River New Generation Hardwood Flooring Residential Living Room
Big River New Generation Hardwood Flooring Residential Loungeroom
New Generation: Engineered Australian hardwood flooring

Last Updated on 15 Nov 2017

New Generation is a quality, engineered Australian hardwood flooring by Big River Group. The stunning range is available in six native timber species – Australian Chestnut, Blackbutt, Spotted Gum and Sydney Blue Gum – providing a variety of tones, from warm reds to soft blonde. Australia is well known for producing some of the most attractive timbers in the world.

Description

New Generation is a quality, engineered Australian hardwood flooring by Big River Group. The stunning range is available in six native timber species – Australian Chestnut, Blackbutt, Spotted Gum and Sydney Blue Gum – providing a variety of tones, from warm reds to soft blonde.

Australia is well known for producing some of the most attractive timbers in the world. The boards feature distinct knots and grain variation to create a unique character and natural look similar to solid timber flooring.

The range comes with the quality and assurance that Big River has been renowned for since introducing engineered flooring in 1998.

Beneath a thick top layer of Australian hardwood is an engineered eucalyptus plywood core, which ensures optimum stability is guaranteed between the floorboards, with reduced risk of bending and cupping.

Additionally the flooring comes with a lifetime structural warranty plus 20 year limited warranty against normal residential usage, leaving it well prepared to survive day-to-day family living, or a 5 year commercial wear warranty.

New Generation is supplied prefinished with a highly durable semi-gloss UV coating so it can be installed and walked on in the same day. It allows for fast installation through its simple tongue and groove connecting system. The boards can be installed on virtually any flat surface including concrete, tiles and existing timber floors, and does not require a plywood underlay or acclimatisation prior to installation.

It is a highly attractive solution for builders, architects and homeowners seeking stability in a more economical design.

New Generation Prefinished

2.08 MB

Download
Display AddressBeard, ACT

Timberwood, Beard 2 Copper Crescent

(02) 6293 8555
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 13 Sheppard Street

(02) 6260 1366
Display AddressDr Albion Park Rail, NSW

Albion Park Rail United Building Products 3 Durgadin

(02) 4235 7000
Display AddressGrafton, NSW

Grafton Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill

(02) 6644 0900
Display AddressKiama, NSW

Kiama 113 Shoalhaven Street

02 4232 6600
Display AddressLidcombe, NSW

FA Mitchell, Lidcombe (Warehouse) 41 East Street

(02) 9646 2777
Display AddressMt Druitt, NSW

Sydney 89 Kurrajong Avenue

02 8822 5555
Display AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

Timberwood, Smeaton Grange (Warehouse) 2/39 Topham Road

(02) 8000 5599
Display AddressAitkenvale, QLD

Townsville Corner Anne and Rendle St

07 4431 2500
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Revolution, Brendale 89 South Pine Road

(07) 3205 9182
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Gold Coast 11 Central Drive

07 5522 0624
Display AddressHillcrest, QLD

Hillcrest, Brisbane 24 Johnson Road

07 3080 2700
Display AddressWarana, QLD

Sunshine Coast 10 Main Drive

07 5439 1000
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 15-17 Leather Street

03 5223 2888
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Timberwood, Campbellfield 76 – 106 National Blvd

(03) 8301 1300
Display AddressEpping, VIC

Epping Timber 78 Cooper St

03 9401 1033
Office AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Meadowbrook, Brisbane 45 Ellerslie Road

07 3451 8300
Office AddressDry Creek, SA

Dry Creek, Adelaide 142 Cavan Road

08 8203 2933
Office AddressEdinburgh, SA

Edinburgh, Adelaide 10 Kingstag Crescent

1300 224 366
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Timberwood, Dandenong South 185 Hammond Road

(03) 8780 4666
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Dandenong South, Melbourne 24 Discovery Road

03 9586 6900
Office AddressSt Bellevue, WA

Midland, Perth 30 Clayton

08 9274 8077
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

Welshpool, Perth 255 Treasure Road

08 9256 7400
