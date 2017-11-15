New Generation: Engineered Australian hardwood flooring
Last Updated on 15 Nov 2017
New Generation is a quality, engineered Australian hardwood flooring by Big River Group. The stunning range is available in six native timber species – Australian Chestnut, Blackbutt, Spotted Gum and Sydney Blue Gum – providing a variety of tones, from warm reds to soft blonde. Australia is well known for producing some of the most attractive timbers in the world.
Overview
Australia is well known for producing some of the most attractive timbers in the world. The boards feature distinct knots and grain variation to create a unique character and natural look similar to solid timber flooring.
The range comes with the quality and assurance that Big River has been renowned for since introducing engineered flooring in 1998.
Beneath a thick top layer of Australian hardwood is an engineered eucalyptus plywood core, which ensures optimum stability is guaranteed between the floorboards, with reduced risk of bending and cupping.
Additionally the flooring comes with a lifetime structural warranty plus 20 year limited warranty against normal residential usage, leaving it well prepared to survive day-to-day family living, or a 5 year commercial wear warranty.
New Generation is supplied prefinished with a highly durable semi-gloss UV coating so it can be installed and walked on in the same day. It allows for fast installation through its simple tongue and groove connecting system. The boards can be installed on virtually any flat surface including concrete, tiles and existing timber floors, and does not require a plywood underlay or acclimatisation prior to installation.
It is a highly attractive solution for builders, architects and homeowners seeking stability in a more economical design.
Downloads
Contact
