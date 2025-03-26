EnergyTech™ Lite is the first step in improving energy efficiency for windows. Our latest addition, EnergyTech™ Lite provides an affordable solution for a Low E performance upgrade. Move to the next level with EnergyTech™ Lite by replacing ordinary single glazing, lift the performance of an otherwise ordinary IGU or boost the performance of a high performance IGU by adding it to surface#4.

EnergyTech™ Lite boasts brilliant aesthetics, abundant natural daylighting and low visible reflectivity. Ideal for typical Australian residential window systems.