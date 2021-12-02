Energy-efficient windows and doors

TPS offer a range of Forster steel profile systems which are designed for maximum energy performance, whilst providing additional performance characteristics, including fire, bushfire, ballistic and even security performance.

Thermal conservation for both hot and cold environments is a critical consideration in maintaining desirable internal building temperatures without increasing energy consumption. Both commercial and residential buildings often contain active heaters and air conditioners, and the incorporation of a glazed system to ensure the maximum efficiency of the building façade is paramount in reducing the environmental impact of running these systems.

The two highly energy efficient steel systems that provide the solution to this issue:

Forster Unico / UnicoXS is a thermally broken framing system that is available in a wide range of profile designs and thicknesses, which can be used for fixed panes, doors, awning windows, tilt and turn windows, and even lift and slide doors. The unique design of the frame provides an integrated thermal break, but is still able to be hot dipped galvanized in addition to the more regular paint and powdercoated finishes. Additional performance attributes are as follows:

Bushfire applications up to BAL-40, and even FLAME ZONE level,

Ballistic to R1 and even R2 in certain configurations



Forster Thermfix Vario is a clamp on structural steel curtain wall profile that provides a very high level of thermal break, and is highly suited for large glazing areas on building façades, and can be integrated with other profile configurations such as Forster Unico. Additional performance attributes are as follows: