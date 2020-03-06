EndurAl Balustrade System: Home improvement

The EndurAl Balustrade System from Alspec® has been developed to provide Architects and Builders an engineered and tested balustrade solution with Australia’s unique architecture and wind classifications in mind. EndurAl is a complete balustrade solution, suitable for use in a wide range of building applications for both residential and commercial environments which require engineered solutions up to and including the most stringent C5 overcrowding requirements.

Furthermore, EndurAl is a high end, comprehensive, easy to specify and easy to install balustrade solution that offers class leading strength whilst enhancing the surrounding visual outlook.

Features & benefits: