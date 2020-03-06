Logo
|

EndurAl Balustrade System: Home improvement

Last Updated on 06 Mar 2020

The EndurAl Balustrade System from Alspec® has been developed to provide Architects and Builders an engineered and tested balustrade solution with Australia’s unique architecture and wind classifications in mind. EndurAl is a complete balustrade solution, suitable for use in a wide range of building applications for both residential and commercial environments.

Overview
Description

The EndurAl Balustrade System from Alspec® has been developed to provide Architects and Builders an engineered and tested balustrade solution with Australia’s unique architecture and wind classifications in mind. EndurAl is a complete balustrade solution, suitable for use in a wide range of building applications for both residential and commercial environments which require engineered solutions up to and including the most stringent C5 overcrowding requirements.

Furthermore, EndurAl is a high end, comprehensive, easy to specify and easy to install balustrade solution that offers class leading strength whilst enhancing the surrounding visual outlook.

Features & benefits:

  • Tested to exceed the requirements of AS1170.1 & AS1657
  • Higher strength for increased spans
  • Core drilled or welded post options
  • Captive glazing pockets can accommodate up to 15mm glass
  • Suitable for timber deck installation
  • Wide range of top rails and accessories

