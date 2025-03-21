Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Safetyline Jalousie
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
SJ Proteger
SJ Proteger
|

SJ Proteger: EN12101-2 Natural Smoke & Heat Ventilator

Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025

SJ Proteger is a multi-purpose operable louvre system that provides an attractive and effective way to naturally ventilate a building, while also providing optimum protection from fire, heat and smoke. Tested and certified for NSHV (Natural Smoke and Heat Ventilation) in accordance with European standard EN12101-2

  • Product checkInbuilt security
  • Product checkMotor controlled with fire rated actuator
  • Product checkNo assembly required
  • Product checkEasy and fast installation
Overview
Description

SSJ Proteger by Safetyline Jalousie is a multi-purpose operable louvre system that provides an attractive and effective way to naturally ventilate a building, while also providing optimum protection from fire, heat and smoke.
 

Comprising of easy-to-install and customisable glass or aluminium automatic opening louvres, cabling and controls which interface with the BMS or the fire indicator panel (FIP), SJ Proteger louvres are designed for heat and smoke extraction or make up air for stair pressurisation.

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SJ Proteger Product Brochure

159.77 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMona Vale, NSW

Head Office 3/11-17 Wilmette Place

1300 86 3350
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap