SJ Proteger: EN12101-2 Natural Smoke & Heat Ventilator
Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025
SJ Proteger is a multi-purpose operable louvre system that provides an attractive and effective way to naturally ventilate a building, while also providing optimum protection from fire, heat and smoke. Tested and certified for NSHV (Natural Smoke and Heat Ventilation) in accordance with European standard EN12101-2
- Inbuilt security
- Motor controlled with fire rated actuator
- No assembly required
- Easy and fast installation
Overview
Comprising of easy-to-install and customisable glass or aluminium automatic opening louvres, cabling and controls which interface with the BMS or the fire indicator panel (FIP), SJ Proteger louvres are designed for heat and smoke extraction or make up air for stair pressurisation.