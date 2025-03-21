SJ Proteger: EN12101-2 Natural Smoke & Heat Ventilator

SSJ Proteger by Safetyline Jalousie is a multi-purpose operable louvre system that provides an attractive and effective way to naturally ventilate a building, while also providing optimum protection from fire, heat and smoke.



Comprising of easy-to-install and customisable glass or aluminium automatic opening louvres, cabling and controls which interface with the BMS or the fire indicator panel (FIP), SJ Proteger louvres are designed for heat and smoke extraction or make up air for stair pressurisation.