Emma Hayes Collection
Last Updated on 19 Oct 2023
Overview
From the deep misty strokes of Sediment Forest to the bright flowing tones of Eos Blush, there is something for everyone in the Autex Acoustics x Emma Hayes collection. Each design has a unique style that is influenced by the lines, patterns, and details found in the natural landscape of New Zealand, that, when translated onto Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel, adds depth, character, and superior reverberated noise control.
Features and Benefits:
- Combining beautiful design with high performance acoustic solutions
- Biophilic design
- Carbon neutral
- Highly durable, providing long-term stability and performance
- Low VOC
- Group 1 Fire tested
- Safe, water-based, UV cured ink
Specifications:
- Form: Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel | 100% polyester
- Panel sizing: 2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom
- Thickness: 12 mm & 24 mm Cube™ and 25mm Quietspace®
- NRC: 0.20-0.85 & higher
- Recycled content: Minimum of 60%
- Fire rating: Group 1
Custom panel lengths and prints are available on request.
