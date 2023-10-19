From the deep misty strokes of Sediment Forest to the bright flowing tones of Eos Blush, there is something for everyone in the Autex Acoustics x Emma Hayes collection. Each design has a unique style that is influenced by the lines, patterns, and details found in the natural landscape of New Zealand, that, when translated onto Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel, adds depth, character, and superior reverberated noise control.

Features and Benefits:

Combining beautiful design with high performance acoustic solutions

Biophilic design

Carbon neutral

Highly durable, providing long-term stability and performance

Low VOC

Group 1 Fire tested

Safe, water-based, UV cured ink

Specifications:

Form: Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel | 100% polyester

Panel sizing: 2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom

Thickness: 12 mm & 24 mm Cube™ and 25mm Quietspace®

NRC: 0.20-0.85 & higher

Recycled content: Minimum of 60%

Fire rating: Group 1

Custom panel lengths and prints are available on request.