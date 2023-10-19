Logo
autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
Autex Emma Hayes Eos Blush In Situ Scaled
Autex Emma Hayes Eos Shadow In Situ Scaled
Autex Emma Hayes Nebula Mist In Situ Scaled
Autex Emma Hayes Sediment Forest In Situ Scaled
Autex Emma Hayes Veil Rose In Situ Scaled
Autex Emma Hayes Sediment Forest In Situ Scale
Autex Emma Hayes Vine Charcoal In Situ Scaled
Emma Hayes Collection

Last Updated on 19 Oct 2023

Overview
Description

From the deep misty strokes of Sediment Forest to the bright flowing tones of Eos Blush, there is something for everyone in the Autex Acoustics x Emma Hayes collection. Each design has a unique style that is influenced by the lines, patterns, and details found in the natural landscape of New Zealand, that, when translated onto Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel, adds depth, character, and superior reverberated noise control.

Features and Benefits:

  • Combining beautiful design with high performance acoustic solutions
  • Biophilic design
  • Carbon neutral
  • Highly durable, providing long-term stability and performance
  • Low VOC
  • Group 1 Fire tested
  • Safe, water-based, UV cured ink

Specifications:

  • Form: Cube™ and Quietspace® Panel | 100% polyester
  • Panel sizing: 2400 mm x 1200 mm, 2700 mm x 1200 mm and custom
  • Thickness: 12 mm & 24 mm Cube™ and 25mm Quietspace®
  • NRC: 0.20-0.85 & higher
  • Recycled content: Minimum of 60%
  • Fire rating: Group 1

Custom panel lengths and prints are available on request.

DrawingBrochure
Autex Acoustics x Emma Hayes Lookbook

11.11 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
