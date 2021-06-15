Introducing our first carbon negative carpet tile in three unique styles: Shishu Stitch, Tokyo Texture, and Zen Stitch— all part of the Embodied Beauty™ collection. The Embodied Beauty collection is inspired by nature and manufactured to respect it.

The carbon negative materials in the CQuest™BioX backing, in combination with specialty yarns and tufting processes, result in a carbon negative carpet tile. The finished product brings together durability, industry leading design, and a negative carbon footprint that shows the pursuits of great design and sustainability are inseparable.

Embodied beauty collection is inspired by the Japanese aesthetics of minimalism, restoration, and the organic beauty of the natural world. From narrow monochromatic patterns to large scale graphic tufted textures, these styles all combine and contrast tastefully.

In addition to the three cradle-to-gate carbon negative products, all the products in the Embodied Beauty collection are carbon neutral across their full product life cycle.