Elevate™ Curtain Wall Systems

Elevate™ Series 168 Curtain Wall Systems are available in 3 types, thermally shielded, thermally shielded with clip-on aluminium glazing fins and thermally broken for substantially improved energy efficiency.

The system is 100% Australian designed and manufactured ensuring reduced lead times and availability for commercial projects throughout Australia.

The 200mm wide thermal break incorporated in the thermally broken variant substantially improves energy performance over traditional systems and makes this suite an excellent option for achieving Section J 2019 compliance.