Architectural Window Systems Elevate Curtain Wall-Series 168 Building
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Curtain Wall Series 168 Highrise Building
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Curtain Wall Series 168 Office
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Curtain Wall Series 168 Printed Glass Window
Elevate™ Curtain Wall Systems

Last Updated on 18 Jul 2022

Elevate™ Series 168 Curtain Wall Systems are available in 3 types, thermally shielded, thermally shielded with clip-on aluminium glazing fins and thermally broken for substantially improved energy efficiency. The system is 100% Australian designed and manufactured ensuring reduced lead times and availability for commercial projects throughout Australia.

Overview
Description

Elevate™ Series 168 Curtain Wall Systems are available in 3 types, thermally shielded, thermally shielded with clip-on aluminium glazing fins and thermally broken for substantially improved energy efficiency.

The system is 100% Australian designed and manufactured ensuring reduced lead times and availability for commercial projects throughout Australia.

The 200mm wide thermal break incorporated in the thermally broken variant substantially improves energy performance over traditional systems and makes this suite an excellent option for achieving Section J 2019 compliance.

Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
