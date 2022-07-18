Elevate™ Commercial ThermalHEART™ was developed in response to growing environmental concerns and requirements for energy efficient building designs. Elevate™ Commercial ThermalHEART™ offers significantly improved thermal performance and energy efficiency. Ideal for those applications where minimising cold and heat transfer is a priority. This innovative range is 32% more thermally efficient than standard double glazed windows and doors.

This range includes thermally broken 100mm framing, thermally broken 150mm framing, ThermalHEART™ E3 bi-fold door (top hung), ThermalHEART™ bi-fold (bottom rolling), thermally broken hinged door, thermally broken pivot door system and thermally broken sliding door.