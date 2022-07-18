Logo
Elevate™ Commercial ThermalHEART™

Elevate™ Commercial ThermalHEART™ was developed in response to growing environmental concerns and requirements for energy efficient building designs. Elevate™ Commercial ThermalHEART™ offers significantly improved thermal performance and energy efficiency. . Ideal for those applications where minimising cold and heat transfer is a priority.

Elevate™ Commercial ThermalHEART™ was developed in response to growing environmental concerns and requirements for energy efficient building designs. Elevate™ Commercial ThermalHEART™ offers significantly improved thermal performance and energy efficiency. Ideal for those applications where minimising cold and heat transfer is a priority. This innovative range is 32% more thermally efficient than standard double glazed windows and doors.

This range includes thermally broken 100mm framing, thermally broken 150mm framing, ThermalHEART™ E3 bi-fold door (top hung), ThermalHEART™ bi-fold (bottom rolling), thermally broken hinged door, thermally broken pivot door system and thermally broken sliding door.

Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
