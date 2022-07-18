Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Architectural Window Systems (AWS)
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Commercial Series 452
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Commercial Series 452 Office
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Commercial Series 453 Hero
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Commercial Series 50
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Commercial Series 452
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Commercial Series 452 Office
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Commercial Series 453 Hero
Architectural Window Systems Elevate Commercial Series 50

Elevate™ Commercial Series

Last Updated on 18 Jul 2022

The Elevate™ Commercial Series offers a selection of locally designed and tested dedicated commercial systems. These systems were developed for use in commercial, institutional and light industrial applications and offer economical, high-performance glazing solutions. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Elevate™ Commercial Framing and Architectural Series systems to achieve your ideal glazing solution.

Overview
Description

The Elevate™ Commercial Series offers a selection of locally designed and tested dedicated commercial systems. These systems were developed for use in commercial, institutional and light industrial applications and offer economical, high-performance glazing solutions. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Elevate™ Commercial Framing and Architectural Series systems to achieve your ideal glazing solution.

This range features the commercial stacking sliding door, the commercial sliding window, the commercial double-hung window, commercial awning window, apartment sliding window, apartment sliding door, commercial door (single side beaded), commercial hinged door (single side beaded), commercial pivot door (single side beaded), commercial sliding door (single side beaded), light commercial door, commercial door (double side beaded), commercial hinged door (double side beaded), commercial pivot door (double side beaded), commercial sliding door (double side beaded), commercial stacking sliding door (150mm framing) and commercial awning window (150mm framing).

Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap