The Elevate™ Commercial Series offers a selection of locally designed and tested dedicated commercial systems. These systems were developed for use in commercial, institutional and light industrial applications and offer economical, high-performance glazing solutions. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Elevate™ Commercial Framing and Architectural Series systems to achieve your ideal glazing solution.

This range features the commercial stacking sliding door, the commercial sliding window, the commercial double-hung window, commercial awning window, apartment sliding window, apartment sliding door, commercial door (single side beaded), commercial hinged door (single side beaded), commercial pivot door (single side beaded), commercial sliding door (single side beaded), light commercial door, commercial door (double side beaded), commercial hinged door (double side beaded), commercial pivot door (double side beaded), commercial sliding door (double side beaded), commercial stacking sliding door (150mm framing) and commercial awning window (150mm framing).