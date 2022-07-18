Logo
Last Updated on 18 Jul 2022

The Elevate™ Commercial Framing range includes CentreGLAZE™, FrontGLAZE™ and FaceLINE™ framing systems designed to meet the ever-growing needs of the commercial building sector. Elevate™ Commercial Framing systems can be fully integrated with a variety of Architectural and Vantage® Designer Series products, offering versatile solutions for your building project.

Available in 80mm, 102mm, 150mm and 225mm platforms and designed to accept single and double glazing, Elevate™ Commercial Framing incorporates strong, bold profiles enabling large expanses of glazing to be achieved.

Products in this range include the office partitioning system, single glazed and102mm framing, wide gap framing, single and double glazed 150mm framing, glazed framing and offset framing.

