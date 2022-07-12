Logo
Elevate™ Architectural Series

Last Updated on 12 Jul 2022

The Elevate™ Architectural Series of high-performance windows and doors is both modern and meticulous in design. Its shapes reflect the designer preference for clean, flush surfaces, continuous sightlines and square-edge ‘cubist’ forms. These systems have been developed with aesthetic unity in mind – similar looks and lines for windows and doors, and common frame edges to simplify architectural detailing.

The Elevate™ Architectural Series has been designed with the strength and versatility to allow the choice of large formats and sizes increasingly favoured by architects. This range includes the bi-fold door (bottom rolling), bi-fold door (top hung), sun control shutter, architectural sliding window (double sash design), architectural double-hung window, sashless double-hung window, architectural awning/casement window, architectural hinged door, architectural sliding window (150mm frame), sliding window, sliding door (external sliding), sliding door (recessed sill), sliding door (bottom rolling, flush bottom rolling, flush top hung, lift slide, recessed, top hung) and the internal sliding door.

Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
