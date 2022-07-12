The Elevate™ Architectural Series of high-performance windows and doors is both modern and meticulous in design. Its shapes reflect the designer preference for clean, flush surfaces, continuous sightlines and square-edge ‘cubist’ forms. These systems have been developed with aesthetic unity in mind – similar looks and lines for windows and doors, and common frame edges to simplify architectural detailing.

The Elevate™ Architectural Series has been designed with the strength and versatility to allow the choice of large formats and sizes increasingly favoured by architects. This range includes the bi-fold door (bottom rolling), bi-fold door (top hung), sun control shutter, architectural sliding window (double sash design), architectural double-hung window, sashless double-hung window, architectural awning/casement window, architectural hinged door, architectural sliding window (150mm frame), sliding window, sliding door (external sliding), sliding door (recessed sill), sliding door (bottom rolling, flush bottom rolling, flush top hung, lift slide, recessed, top hung) and the internal sliding door.