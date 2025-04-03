Element MK2: A breathtaking addition to any space
Element is Real Flame’s best-selling range of high efficiency gas space heaters. Element is available in single- and double-sided configurations, and in a range of sizes to suit all applications. With new sizes and sleeker aesthetics, the Element range is sure to include the perfect option for you.
- Flexible Installation
- Customisable Media Options
- Different Size Options
Overview
The newest addition the Element 1500 gas heater perfectly completes the Element range, offering the same sleek design and high efficiency you’ve come to expect. All models in the Element range operate on both Natural Gas and LPG, featuring the premium Magiglo® burner for exceptional performance.
Combining functionality and elegance to suit various room styles and sizes, from intimate areas to larger open-plan spaces. A perfect blend of modern design and cutting-edge technology, the Australian Made heaters include new media options inspired by a collection of native Australian woodland gatherings.
- Size options: 900 | 1200 | 1500 | 1800
- Power balanced flue allows total flexibility during installation in two storey homes, apartments and commercial projects
- Multiple media options - Redgum & coals, Driftwood, Log & coals, Coals & Pebbles, Alpine Forest (1500 only)
- Up to 4.8 star energy rating to keep your bills low