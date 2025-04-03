Element MK2: A breathtaking addition to any space

The newest addition the Element 1500 gas heater perfectly completes the Element range, offering the same sleek design and high efficiency you’ve come to expect. All models in the Element range operate on both Natural Gas and LPG, featuring the premium Magiglo® burner for exceptional performance.

Combining functionality and elegance to suit various room styles and sizes, from intimate areas to larger open-plan spaces. A perfect blend of modern design and cutting-edge technology, the Australian Made heaters include new media options inspired by a collection of native Australian woodland gatherings.

Size options: 900 | 1200 | 1500 | 1800

Power balanced flue allows total flexibility during installation in two storey homes, apartments and commercial projects

Multiple media options - Redgum & coals, Driftwood, Log & coals, Coals & Pebbles, Alpine Forest (1500 only)

Up to 4.8 star energy rating to keep your bills low



