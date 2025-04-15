Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rinnai Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Rinnai-EL-Living-Room
Rinnai-EL-Close-Up
Rinnai-EL-Living-Room-Front
Rinnai-EL-House
Rinnai-EL-Right
Rinnai-EL-Front-Short
Rinnai-EL-Left
Rinnai-EL-Front-Long
Rinnai-EL-Living-Room
Rinnai-EL-Close-Up
Rinnai-EL-Living-Room-Front
Rinnai-EL-House
Rinnai-EL-Right
Rinnai-EL-Front-Short
Rinnai-EL-Left
Rinnai-EL-Front-Long

Make a statement with the Rinnai EL Electric Fireplace

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2025

The Rinnai EL Electric Fireplace is perfect for architects, interior designers and homeowners seeking a refined, modern alternative to traditional fireplaces. It offers advanced heating, smart controls, and flexible installation, bringing elegance, warmth, and innovation to any space. More than a just source of warmth, its luxury ignited.

  • Product checkTruburn Flame Technology
  • Product checkDynamic Fuel Bed with Realistic Logs
  • Product checkSmart Control and Voice Integration
  • Product checkCustomisable Flame and Ambient Lighting
  • Product checkAdvanced Heating Options
  • Product checkImmersive Sound Design
  • Product checkVersatile Size Option
  • Product checkEasy Installation
  • Product checkUncompromising Quality
Overview
Description

Make a statement with the Rinnai EL Electric Fireplace, redefining home luxury with elegance and innovation. Designed to captivate, it features ultra-realistic flames powered by Truburn Flame Technology, dynamic glowing logs and immersive sound effects that evoke the ambiance of a real fire.

Designed for seamless integration into modern homes, the Rinnai EL Electric Fireplace delivers sophisticated ambiance with advanced heating technology. Featuring ultra-realistic flames, dynamic glowing logs, and immersive fire sounds, it enhances any space with warmth and elegance - all without the need for flueing.

With a range of sizes from 1000mm to 1800mm, flexible installation options and smart control integration, the Rinnai EL is designed to meet the needs of homeowners, architects, and interior designers seeking both luxury and performance.

Specifications

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2025

  • 2.0kW heating capacity: EL1000, EL1300.
  • 3.0kW heating capacity: EL1500, EL1800.
Truburn Flame Technology

Lifelike flames with adjustable flame styles, colours, heights and effects.

Dynamic Fuel Bed with Realistic Logs

Internal illumination mimics the natural charring and glow of a real fire.

Smart Control and Voice Integration

Effortless control with voice commands, smart devices or the remote handset.

Customisable Flame and Ambient Lighting

via 4 flame styles, 9 log and fuel bed colour combinations.

Advanced Heating Options

2.0kW and 3.0kW models* with thermostatic control and a cool blow function.

Immersive Sound Design

Realistic fire crackling sounds from advanced speakers for a multi-sensory experience.

Versatile Size Options

Available in 1000mm, 1300mm, 1500mm, and 1800mm to suit any space.

Easy Installation

No flueing required, simply plug in and enjoy the warmth.

Uncompromising Quality

Crafted with premium materials and backed by a 5 year warranty for lasting peace of mind.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EL Electric Fireplace

4.15 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Rinnai Head Office 100 Atlantic Drive,

03 9271 6605
Postal AddressBraeside, VIC

Rinnai Australia Pty Ltd P.O. Box 460

1800 000 340
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap