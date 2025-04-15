Make a statement with the Rinnai EL Electric Fireplace
The Rinnai EL Electric Fireplace is perfect for architects, interior designers and homeowners seeking a refined, modern alternative to traditional fireplaces. It offers advanced heating, smart controls, and flexible installation, bringing elegance, warmth, and innovation to any space. More than a just source of warmth, its luxury ignited.
- Truburn Flame Technology
- Dynamic Fuel Bed with Realistic Logs
- Smart Control and Voice Integration
- Customisable Flame and Ambient Lighting
- Advanced Heating Options
- Immersive Sound Design
- Versatile Size Option
- Easy Installation
- Uncompromising Quality
Overview
Make a statement with the Rinnai EL Electric Fireplace, redefining home luxury with elegance and innovation. Designed to captivate, it features ultra-realistic flames powered by Truburn Flame Technology, dynamic glowing logs and immersive sound effects that evoke the ambiance of a real fire.
Designed for seamless integration into modern homes, the Rinnai EL Electric Fireplace delivers sophisticated ambiance with advanced heating technology. Featuring ultra-realistic flames, dynamic glowing logs, and immersive fire sounds, it enhances any space with warmth and elegance - all without the need for flueing.
With a range of sizes from 1000mm to 1800mm, flexible installation options and smart control integration, the Rinnai EL is designed to meet the needs of homeowners, architects, and interior designers seeking both luxury and performance.
- 2.0kW heating capacity: EL1000, EL1300.
- 3.0kW heating capacity: EL1500, EL1800.
Lifelike flames with adjustable flame styles, colours, heights and effects.
Internal illumination mimics the natural charring and glow of a real fire.
Effortless control with voice commands, smart devices or the remote handset.
via 4 flame styles, 9 log and fuel bed colour combinations.
2.0kW and 3.0kW models* with thermostatic control and a cool blow function.
Realistic fire crackling sounds from advanced speakers for a multi-sensory experience.
Available in 1000mm, 1300mm, 1500mm, and 1800mm to suit any space.
No flueing required, simply plug in and enjoy the warmth.
Crafted with premium materials and backed by a 5 year warranty for lasting peace of mind.
