Make a statement with the Rinnai EL Electric Fireplace

Designed for seamless integration into modern homes, the Rinnai EL Electric Fireplace delivers sophisticated ambiance with advanced heating technology. Featuring ultra-realistic flames, dynamic glowing logs, and immersive fire sounds, it enhances any space with warmth and elegance - all without the need for flueing.



With a range of sizes from 1000mm to 1800mm, flexible installation options and smart control integration, the Rinnai EL is designed to meet the needs of homeowners, architects, and interior designers seeking both luxury and performance.