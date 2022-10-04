EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec
Last Updated on 04 Oct 2022
EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec by ForestOne is a durable and water-resistant laminate flooring product that is suitable for both residential and commercial applications – including kitchen, bathroom, laundry and office spaces.
Overview
EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec laminate flooring is available in a range of colours and surface textures, from trending looks of polished concrete, parquetry and traditional timber flooring. This high-performance range provides excellent sound absorption and has been designed to withstand high levels of foot traffic.
Features and benefits:
- Low carbon footprint of 2.52 kg CO2/m2
- R10 P4 anti-slip rating and anti-static suitability (<2kV)
- Antibacterial properties as standard (ISO 22196)
- 5-year commercial warranty
- 25-year residential warranty
- In-built 0.9 mm thick cork underlay
- Made without PVC, VOC's or plasticisers
- Standard plank thickness of 7.5 mm
- Available in seven different surface finishes
- Water-resistant up to 72-hours