ForestOne EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec Creative Berdal Oak
ForestOne EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec Dark Almington Oak
ForestOne EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec Darkbrown Preston Oak
ForestOne EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec Natural Almington Oak
EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec

Last Updated on 04 Oct 2022

EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec by ForestOne is a durable and water-resistant laminate flooring product that is suitable for both residential and commercial applications – including kitchen, bathroom, laundry and office spaces.

Overview
Description

EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec by ForestOne is a durable and water-resistant laminate flooring product that is suitable for both residential and commercial applications – including kitchen, bathroom, laundry and office spaces.

EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec laminate flooring is available in a range of colours and surface textures, from trending looks of polished concrete, parquetry and traditional timber flooring. This high-performance range provides excellent sound absorption and has been designed to withstand high levels of foot traffic.

Features and benefits:

  • Low carbon footprint of 2.52 kg CO2/m2
  • R10 P4 anti-slip rating and anti-static suitability (<2kV)
  • Antibacterial properties as standard (ISO 22196)
  • 5-year commercial warranty
  • 25-year residential warranty
  • In-built 0.9 mm thick cork underlay
  • Made without PVC, VOC's or plasticisers
  • Standard plank thickness of 7.5 mm
  • Available in seven different surface finishes
  • Water-resistant up to 72-hours

Contact
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

VIC Office & Showroom 601 Victoria Street

(03) 9647 9911
