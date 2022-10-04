EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec by ForestOne is a durable and water-resistant laminate flooring product that is suitable for both residential and commercial applications – including kitchen, bathroom, laundry and office spaces.

EGGER PRO Design Flooring GreenTec laminate flooring is available in a range of colours and surface textures, from trending looks of polished concrete, parquetry and traditional timber flooring. This high-performance range provides excellent sound absorption and has been designed to withstand high levels of foot traffic.

Features and benefits: