|

Rinnai Efinity electric continuous flow hot water system

Last Updated on 27 Mar 2025

Rinnai Efinity is the result of Rinnai’s commitment to innovation and engineering excellence, recognising the demand for fully electric products. With precise temperature control and adjustable flow rates, it meets the needs of modern Australian build requirements.

  • Product checkPrecise Temperature Control
  • Product checkNever Runs Out of Hot Water
  • Product checkAdjustable Temperature and Flow Rates
  • Product check Touch Screen Display
  • Product checkMarket Leading Quality
  • Product checkSlimline Design
Overview
Description

The Rinnai Efinity is Rinnai’s first electric continuous flow hot water system and marks Rinnai’s most significant development in the Australian hot water market since introducing the revolutionary electronically controlled Gas Continuous Flow hot water system in the early 1990s.

Rinnai Efinity is the result of Rinnai’s commitment to innovation and engineering excellence, recognising the shift in demand towards fully electric products. With precise temperature control along with adjustable temperature and flow rates, Rinnai Efinity has been designed to meet the needs of modern Australian build requirements.

This high-performing 3-phase system, available in 19kW or 29kW capacities, has been developed with residential apartments and office buildings in mind and comes in a choice of either 50℃ or 60℃ to suit varying requirements.

Its slimline design, made from quality market-leading components, makes it ideal for discreet indoor placement where space is at a premium.

Contact
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Rinnai Head Office 100 Atlantic Drive,

03 9271 6605
Postal AddressBraeside, VIC

Rinnai Australia Pty Ltd P.O. Box 460

1800 000 340
