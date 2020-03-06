ecoWALL 225®: Commercial Flush Glazed Framing

The ecoWALL® 225 Flush Glazed Framing is arguably Alspec's® greatest engineering achievement. With 225mm x 60mm profiles it is not only proportionally correct but also boasts the structural integrity of it's 250mm alternatives available in the market. Add this to the fact that with ecoWALL® 225 you can single or double glazed unlike any of the competitors.

In many cases using ecoWALL® 225 can eliminate the requirement of unsightly and often very expensive steel frames to support the system.(this is determined subject to structural engineer's detail and project specific design criteria).

With reinforced subheads, mullion anti buckling technology, and self draining sub-sills to solve water leakage the ecoWALL® 225 is the complete structural system ideal for your next commercial foyer, auto showroom or high end residential project.

Features & benefits: