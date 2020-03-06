ecoWALL 225®: Commercial Flush Glazed Framing
Last Updated on 06 Mar 2020
The ecoWALL® 225 Flush Glazed Framing is arguably Alspec's® greatest engineering achievement. With 225mm x 60mm profiles it is not only proportionally correct but also boasts the structural integrity of it's 250mm alternatives available in the market. Add this to the fact that with ecoWALL® 225 you can single or double glazed unlike any of the competitors.
Overview
The ecoWALL® 225 Flush Glazed Framing is arguably Alspec's® greatest engineering achievement. With 225mm x 60mm profiles it is not only proportionally correct but also boasts the structural integrity of it's 250mm alternatives available in the market. Add this to the fact that with ecoWALL® 225 you can single or double glazed unlike any of the competitors.
In many cases using ecoWALL® 225 can eliminate the requirement of unsightly and often very expensive steel frames to support the system.(this is determined subject to structural engineer's detail and project specific design criteria).
With reinforced subheads, mullion anti buckling technology, and self draining sub-sills to solve water leakage the ecoWALL® 225 is the complete structural system ideal for your next commercial foyer, auto showroom or high end residential project.
Features & benefits:
- Sharp unbroken lines
- 4 – 14mm single glazing and up to 28mm double glazing options
- Ideally suited for automotive showrooms, two storey foyers, atriums or similar applications
- Secure glazing using fully captive backing gaskets to outside of frame
- Superior weathering performance
- Colour coded glazing wedges for ease of identification allowing for multiple
- glass types
Downloads
Contact
Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St02 5134 3300
Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road02 4952 9111
Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,07 3205 9911
Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St07 4037 6666
21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street07 4447 1300
Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,07 4111 2000
Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court08 8150 6960
Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West03 8787 6333
Perth Branch 30 Holder Way08 9209 9100
Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place02 9834 9500