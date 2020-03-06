Logo
Alspec Commercial Framing ecoWALL 225 Hotel Interior Reception Bronze Beams
Alspec Commercial Framing ecoWALL 225 Hotel Lounge Bar
Alspec Commercial Framing ecoWALL 225 Restaurant Exterior Seating Wicker Furniture
ecoWALL 225®: Commercial Flush Glazed Framing

Last Updated on 06 Mar 2020

The ecoWALL® 225 Flush Glazed Framing is arguably Alspec's® greatest engineering achievement. With 225mm x 60mm profiles it is not only proportionally correct but also boasts the structural integrity of it's 250mm alternatives available in the market. Add this to the fact that with ecoWALL® 225 you can single or double glazed unlike any of the competitors.

Overview
Description

The ecoWALL® 225 Flush Glazed Framing is arguably Alspec's® greatest engineering achievement. With 225mm x 60mm profiles it is not only proportionally correct but also boasts the structural integrity of it's 250mm alternatives available in the market. Add this to the fact that with ecoWALL® 225 you can single or double glazed unlike any of the competitors.

In many cases using ecoWALL® 225 can eliminate the requirement of unsightly and often very expensive steel frames to support the system.(this is determined subject to structural engineer's detail and project specific design criteria).

With reinforced subheads, mullion anti buckling technology, and self draining sub-sills to solve water leakage the ecoWALL® 225 is the complete structural system ideal for your next commercial foyer, auto showroom or high end residential project.

Features & benefits:

  • Sharp unbroken lines
  • 4 – 14mm single glazing and up to 28mm double glazing options
  • Ideally suited for automotive showrooms, two storey foyers, atriums or similar applications
  • Secure glazing using fully captive backing gaskets to outside of frame
  • Superior weathering performance
  • Colour coded glazing wedges for ease of identification allowing for multiple
  • glass types

Commercial Framing EcoWall225

Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
