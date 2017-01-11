Ecoply® Plyfloor®: Superior strength and stiffness for high loads
Last Updated on 11 Jan 2017
Plyfloor® is a strong, durable sanded panel suitable for structural flooring in residential, commercial and industrial applications, particularly where added strength is required. Plyfloor is available in a range of thicknesses and has machine grooved long edges with a plastic tongue to form a tongue and groove joint between sheets.
Overview
Plyfloor® is a strong, durable pre-sanded panel suitable for structural and non-structural flooring in residential, commercial and industrial applications, particularly where added strength is required. Plyfloor is available in a range of thicknesses and has machine grooved long edges with a blue plastic tongue to form a tongue and groove joint between sheets. It is suitable for applications including houses, sports stadiums, farms, buildings, motels and hotels, truck decks, transportable homes, garages, offices and factories.
Features & benefits:
- Provides superior strength and stiffness for high industrial loads
- Withstands rain and exposure during construction
- Withstands the stress of underfloor heating systems
- Available untreated, H2 glueline treated or H3 LOSP treated for external or wet area uses
- Low formaldehyde emission < 0 3mg/L as tested to AS/NZS 2098.11
- FSC® certified (SCS-COC-001317) or (SA-COC-002970) upon request
Compliance:
Ecoply Plyfloor flooring is manufactured under a third-party audited quality control programme and is certified by the Engineered Wood Products Association of Australasia (EWPAA) as compliant with AS/NZS 2269 for Structural Plywood.
Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts installation guidelines must be followed.
Contact
Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts Australia Unit 8B, Level 1, 17 Burgundy Street1800 338 463
Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts Australia PO Box PO Box 3481800 338 463