Ecoply® Plyfloor®: Superior strength and stiffness for high loads

Plyfloor® is a strong, durable pre-sanded panel suitable for structural and non-structural flooring in residential, commercial and industrial applications, particularly where added strength is required. Plyfloor is available in a range of thicknesses and has machine grooved long edges with a blue plastic tongue to form a tongue and groove joint between sheets. It is suitable for applications including houses, sports stadiums, farms, buildings, motels and hotels, truck decks, transportable homes, garages, offices and factories.

Features & benefits:

Provides superior strength and stiffness for high industrial loads

Withstands rain and exposure during construction

Withstands the stress of underfloor heating systems

Available untreated, H2 glueline treated or H3 LOSP treated for external or wet area uses

Low formaldehyde emission < 0 3mg/L as tested to AS/NZS 2098.11

FSC® certified (SCS-COC-001317) or (SA-COC-002970) upon request

Compliance:

Ecoply Plyfloor flooring is manufactured under a third-party audited quality control programme and is certified by the Engineered Wood Products Association of Australasia (EWPAA) as compliant with AS/NZS 2269 for Structural Plywood.

Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts installation guidelines must be followed.